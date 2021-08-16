A Denver man repeatedly threatened a woman for nearly a year, using fake phone numbers to leave numerous intimidating messages and texts, according to East Cocalico Township police.

Joseph Anthony Carothers, 42, was charged with terroristic threats, stalking and harassment.

Carothers used fake “spoof” numbers in an attempt to conceal his identity when contacting the woman by phone or text over a period of about nine to 12 months, on one occasion calling her from a fake number that appeared to be her son’s phone number, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman answered the phone, recognizing the voice of an angry Carothers, who told her “I’m coming for murder," according to the affidavit.

On another call, Carothers warned the woman to place cameras in her home, and threatened to damage the woman’s vehicle if he ever saw it in public, police said. On another occasion, Carothers warned the woman she would be unable to prove anything against him.

Carothers also told the woman he regularly drove by her house, sending her pictures of her residence, according to the affidavit. Carothers also threatened to share nude photographs of her.

The woman told investigators Carothers’ threats made her fear for her life.

Investigators found numerous call logs, voice mails and text messages from Carothers, as well as fake or spoofed phone numbers he had used to harass the woman, police said.

Carothers was arrested and confined to Lancaster County Prison on Sunday after he was unable to post a $50,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on Aug. 19.

Carothers has previously pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, simple assault and criminal mischief in 2016, to which he was sentenced to as many as 23 months in confinement and two years of probation, according to court documents.