A few years back, Marilyn Berger saw a poll that found 85% of Americans don’t like their jobs.

“That would be awful,” she says on a recent summer day, sitting in the conference room of Marilyn Berger & Associates, her Keller Williams Elite real estate office on Lititz Pike.

Since her first day as a Realtor in the West King Street office of Warren Charles in May 1966, Berger has firmly planted herself among those remaining 15% who love their job — so much so that she is still working 60-hour weeks 55 years later, at the age of 89.

“As long as I can breathe, I want to be at a desk in an office,” Berger says. “Older people today, they start thinking retirement at 65. That’s when you’re just getting started. By the time you’re 65, you’re in your prime.”

Berger says she has always wanted to work. At age 7, she was selling apples. At 14, she got a job at Schmid’s Ice Cream Mill west of Lancaster. As a student at Lancaster Catholic High School, she was the only girl in her chemistry class. She enjoyed literature, too, but had no time for home economics.

“Pins, pleats and diaper rash just wasn’t Marilyn Berger,” she recalls with a laugh.

Berger and her late husband, Larry, took over his parents’ business, Berger’s Confectionary Store on Maple Avenue, in 1954. “It was a sanctuary for every kid in Hamilton Park,” she recalls. They also had a barbershop, a beauty salon and four apartments.

Once the last of their four children went off to school, Berger launched the career that continues to bring her joy and satisfaction a half-century later. After her start with Warren Charles, Berger also worked for Murray and Son before opening her own office in 1979. Several of her children have followed in her footsteps.

Why real estate?

“I love looking at houses,” Berger says, remembering how she would ride in her family’s car as a kid and gaze up at the architecture. She particularly loves the “wealth of beauty” from President Avenue heading west to Conestoga Creek.

Most of all, Berger loves the city of Lancaster.

“To share Lancaster with other people and what we have to offer is the greatest gift anybody in this business can have,” she says.

Berger’s involvement in the city goes far beyond simply selling properties. She’s been a partner in several projects, including Northgate, a condo and commercial development project on North Queen Street, and Lime Spring Farm in West Hempfield. Over the years, she and her husband also owned several restaurants, including the Horse Inn, the Paddock Inn and Molly’s Pub.

In fact, Berger is so devoted to the city that she says she never leaves town to go shopping.

With her work schedule, it’s hard to believe Berger has time to go shopping at all. She rises at 6 every morning and starts her work day while eating breakfast. On a recent morning, she’d already had two visitors and taken 10 phone calls before 9 a.m.

“It’s never ending,” Berger says, clearly relishing the pace.

She deals in both commercial and residential real estate, and finds something to love about both.

“Investors are entirely different than homebuyers,” she says, noting commercial real estate is all about the facts and simple math.

Home sales, on the other hand, are all about emotion, she says. Where will the kids go to school? What’s the neighborhood like? How is the commute? For most people, a home is the biggest expense they will ever have. “I don’t take that lightly,” she says, noting she won’t sell a client a home that’s beyond their means.

There’s emotion on Berger’s part as well. While a lot has changed since she sold her first home on Atkins Avenue for $10,200, her connection to her clients has not. She still remembers that first year as a Realtor, helping a young couple qualify for a mortgage and selling them a home on Reservoir Street. The couple’s children made a wreath for Berger out of corn husks and gave it to her for Christmas.

“Those are the kinds of things you don’t forget,” she says, tearing up. “You can’t pay money for that.”

Making those client connections isn’t the only thing that keeps Berger working at 89. As a businessperson, she’s still seeing opportunities everywhere she looks.

“I have one more (development project) left in me if I can find the right building. I just wish I had 20 more years,” she says. “I’ve had such a wonderful life. Every day is a gift from God. … Every day is the first day of the rest of my life.”