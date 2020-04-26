'I literally felt cut in half': Learning online not an easy adjustment for Lancaster County families

After two weeks of facilitating her 7-year-old daughter's online learning, Maribeth Bandzi’s patience ran out.

Her daughter, Madison, a first-grader at Letort Elementary School, stared out the dining room window, watching the neighbors outside, conveniently ignoring the reading exercise on the iPad behind her. Meanwhile, Bandzi’s son, 4-year-old Logan, ran around the dining room table screaming, longing for the attention he has lacked since his sister has been home from school.

So Bandzi got up, grabbed a pair of scissors and a cardboard box leftover from a Target delivery, created a makeshift cubicle and plopped it on the table in front of a distracted Madison, who instantly wanted to decorate it.

That was Friday, April 17. It was perhaps the most stressful day in the Bandzi household since at-home, online learning began because of the statewide schools shutdown, which started in mid-March and will extend through the end of the current school year.

“I literally felt cut in half,” Bandzi, a 38-year-old stay-at-home mom, said days later as she reflected outside on her front porch.

Bandzi isn’t alone. Parents have taken on the often challenging and unpredictable role of at-home tutor during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s often on top of other responsibilities: looking after younger children, working 9 to 5 — either on location or remotely — and caring for their own parents, many times elderly and at-risk of contracting an infection.

Four mothers told LNP | LancasterOnline those challenges have made life uneasy, adding stress to an already trying time. While nothing could have prepared them for this, adapting is what mothers do, they said.

KYLENE

“This is in God’s hands,” Kylene Martin, 33, of New Holland, said. "And whatever happens happens, and what I have to do for my family I have to do."

Martin and her husband, Howard, have two daughters - 6-year-old Austin, currently in kindergarten, and 4-year-old Kinley. Kylene Martin, an insurance underwriter, started working remotely around the same time her husband, a cabinet installer, learned he was out of a job.

Life at home, Kylene Martin said, has been "crazy."

"They always want me, so they don't always understand mommy has to work. Daddy doesn't at the moment," she said.

Howard Martin, meanwhile, tries to occupy the kids. He even made a fort in the living room out of some chairs, a tent and a few loose items he found in the garage.

"I wake up, get the kids ready, get their breakfast and try to keep them from killing each other or annoying Kylene," Howard Martin said.

Since Austin started online instruction, they situated her laptop next to mom's workspace in the dining room. It takes some time away from work, especially when Austin's mind starts to wander, Kylene Martin said.

"I tell her what she has to do, and she sits and does it while I'm working," she said. "And I kind of keep bouncing back and forth."

So far, though, it's going better than expected.

"I thought for sure it would be hard to get stuff done," she said. "But it's going better than I thought."

MARIANNE

For those who can't work from home, navigating online schooling is much trickier.

Marianne Barton, 42, of Manheim Township, and her husband, Tom, are both full-time health care workers. They have two kids - Dex Hoffman, a freshman at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, and Jude Barton, a fourth-grader at Sacred Heart of Jesus School. Both are taking classes online.

With her oldest occupied with online courses during the day, Jude sometimes gets started on his schoolwork only when mom and dad get home.

"I go to work all day. I deal with health care issues, a lot of them related to COVID at this point. Same with my husband," Marianne Barton said. "We're dealing with that all day, and as soon as I get home around 4:30, 5 o'clock, I hit the ground running with homeschooling."

Marianne Barton said she's just now getting the hang of it, but it's still a challenge.

Jude, she said, doesn't cooperate with her as well as he does with his teacher. He gets frustrated when his mom can't articulate how she got an answer, because the way she learned math was much different. He talks back - something he would never do with his teacher. And he cries when he doesn't want to do the work.

"He's probably upset, because we're probably a lot meaner than his teachers," she said. "We're in a stressed state to begin with, and when he doesn't cooperate, it just escalates the situation."

While she's thankful Sacred Heart transitioned online so quickly, Marianne Barton said she's not her kid's best learning resource right now, and she's worried about what that means for her child's development.

ANNETTE

Even for some older kids, learning online isn't ideal.

"It's not their favorite thing to do," Annette Plaza, 45, of Lancaster, said. "They like being in the classroom and the classroom setting."

Plaza and her husband have two children - 19-year-old son, Bryan, who's a freshman at Thaddeus Stevens and 16-year-old daughter, Alysha, a junior at McCaskey Campus.

Luckily for Plaza, her kids are independent enough to work alone for the most part. So interruptions during the day are minimal.

Plaza spends most days in her home office working two jobs. She works as a secretary with undergraduate admissions at Millersville University, which she can do at home. She also works in medical billing, which was always done remotely. She could work from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. or later on a typical day.

"It's OK," she said. "I'm used to it."

What's not OK, she said, is the amount of people not following social distancing guidelines and potentially putting her loved ones at risk - especially her parents, who have underlying health conditions. She somehow finds time to drive by their house and check in, and drop off groceries and medication on the front porch.

"You just hope and pray that you don't come into contact with anyone that hasn't been as careful as they should've been," Plaza said. "Those are the things that keep me awake, because we can't afford to have any of them sick."

MARIBETH

In Manor Township, it's not just Bandzi, her husband, Shaun, and her two kids. Her parents, who are in their 70s, live at the house, too. Her father has COPD, putting him at greater risk of getting sick.

Having the family together is something she doesn't take for granted.

"Yes, it's difficult. It's stressful," she said. "But we're never going to get this time back to be with your family."

Since that stressful Friday, April 17, Bandzi has since added to the cardboard cubical: a "bad attitude coin jar," a cart she rolls out every morning with school supplies, and a binder with daily lesson plans.

"I feel like I had to get in control of the situation," she said.

Not having control, though, shouldn't be seen as a weakness, she said.

Some days are better than others. Some days, like that Friday, nothing seems to get done. But tomorrow, she said, is a new opportunity.

"In this season of life," she said, "you need to be a little flexible."