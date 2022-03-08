'I like to help': New Lancaster City Council member Katie Walsh begins tenure with drive to uplift people

Katie Walsh was doing some consulting work with the addiction prevention agency Compass Mark a couple years back when she crossed paths with Xavier Garcia-Molina, an early intervention caseworker who was at that time newly elected to Lancaster City Council.

“I ask a lot of questions,” Walsh said. “And I was always asking Xavier, ‘What do you do? What’s it like? What’s that mean?’ ” Fast forward to 2022, and Walsh now sits in the seat Garcia-Molina then held. He resigned from council early this year, citing mental health concerns and graduate school responsibilities.

After Garcia-Molina’s surprise announcement in January, the City Council put out a call for interested candidates to fill the remaining two years of his term. Walsh, a Democrat like the other six of her now-fellow council members, was appointed last month by a 5-1 vote.

“This is a really great way … to share what I know and the experiences I’ve had,” Walsh said.

Walsh is 35. That means millennials — the generation of Americans born in the 1980s and the first half of the 1990s — continue to make up a majority of the City Council membership. That benchmark was hit in 2020, when council members Garcia-Molina, Jaime Arroyo and Amanda Bakay — all under 40 — took office, joining then 30-year-old Ismail Smith-Wade-El on the dais.

“I am happy to work with anyone who can build pragmatic solutions and get the job done, regardless of age,” Walsh said. “Each council member brings a unique perspective to the collective.”

After getting her bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship from Temple University and her master’s in nonprofit/nongovernmental organization leadership from the University of Pennsylvania, Walsh lived in New York City and Austin, Texas.

Among other boards, she’s served on the leadership board for The Common Wheel. Adriana Atencio, co-executive director of the Lancaster pro-bike nonprofit, said she was pleased to learn of Walsh’s appointment to council.

“We are absolutely thrilled,” Atencio said. “She’s been a wonderful leader for us and we’re positive that she’ll be a great leader for the rest of Lancaster City as well.”

Like most if not all Common Wheel board members, Walsh is a cycling enthusiast. But Atencio cited the unique strengths she brings to Common Wheel’s board: “Especially her background within strategic planning and just being able to really guide nonprofits to a place of stability,” Atencio said.

Focus on school and work

Walsh spent time growing up on College Avenue in Lancaster city, but she graduated from Hemp-field High School.

As a teen she played indoor soccer and recreational volleyball and softball. She worked at Sears, scooped ice cream at a Millersville farm stand, did a lot of babysitting, hung out with friends and listened to music.

Walsh followed her older artist sister, Jessica, to Temple University.

“I would go and visit her and we would travel around Philadelphia,” she said. “Coming from a small town like Lancaster, that was really my first introduction to a larger city and it was just so fascinating to me.” Walsh wanted to study business. While doing so, she worked at Temple’s Small Business Development Center and interned at New

Sharing credit

Walsh is quick to share credit for her successes, such as her work raising money for housing remediation: “I had the idea to create the fund and get it funded. But it was the team there that was instrumental in taking the funds and creating these programs,” she said. “I’m really proud of that. When you work alongside people who are just as passionate as you are about making a difference … it’s really rewarding.”

Kensington Community Development Corp. “I got a real taste of doing work that really mattered,” she said. “I (saw) ... that there are businesses (and) nonprofits that are created specifically to improve people’s lives, to provide a sense of support. That was really inspiring to me.”

Her graduating class emerged into a recession.

“We’re talking 2008 now. So you kind of come out scared because nobody really knows how things are going to go,” she said.

After working as a technical coach for financial brokers, Walsh set her eyes on graduate school. As a first-generation college graduate, she took to heart the importance of education instilled by her parents and applied to the University of Pennsylvania.

Still needing to work to pay her bills, she worked for the Sustain-able Business Network of Greater Philadelphia, which gave her a practical education alongside her graduate studies. The nonprofit, she said, is akin to “a chamber of commerce with an intensive focus on ... the triple bottom line, which is ‘people, planet, profit.’ ” With her master’s degree in nonprofit and nongovernmental organization leadership in hand, Walsh worked in the private sector at jobs in New York and Austin.

“I also was trying to see if maybe Austin was where I fit in,” Walsh said. “I was still trying to build communities, to get connected and figure out this journey, figure out where I can go and do good.”

Returning home

She soon returned to Pennsylvania to teach at La Salle University while living in Lancaster. Then came an opportunity with the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority. “That position seemed like a really nice blend of bringing my community and economic development hats together,” she said. “I was able to come home and bring everything I had learned … back to my hometown.”

Keenly aware of how governmental agencies are limited by funding sources and constraints, she said she went to the authority’s then director and asked if he had considered starting an adjacent nonprofit.

“That would … allow us to pursue things that we know that the county needs ... but maybe don’t fit in the box of ‘This is fundable,’ ” she said.

She got the green light. “Through that, in the first year of creation, I was able to raise $250,000, which is pretty unheard of for a startup nonprofit,” she said.

Remediation was and still is a focus of those funds — taking homes that are in bad shape and putting them back into use.

“It’s really a unique approach to affordable housing that’s outside the normal realm of possibilities given the very strict program guidelines that many of the federal funding sources have,” Walsh said.

That’s the experience Arroyo mentioned after making a motion to appoint her. Housing is high on the City Council’s agenda.

“I do believe Ms. Walsh is qualified given her background working with affordable housing and her heart for the care of this city,” council member Faith Craig said after seconding the motion.

Entrepreneur

After returning to Lancaster, Walsh continued working on the side during her off hours through her business, K.E. Consulting. The initials stand for Katherine Elizabeth.

“I had a myriad of small business owners in the consulting business on the side because I’ve always been sort of a busy body. I like to help. And I like to help a lot,” she said. “And it was getting to the point where I would say no to a lot of opportunities because of having a full-time job.”

Cue another inflection point. “Again it came to one of those moments in time when you’re like: ‘Do you want to take the risk and go out full time? Or do you want to have your stable security blanket that a salaried position provides?’ ” she recalled.

Walsh said she knew she had the discipline to strike out on her own full time.

“I did that at a very interesting time,” she said. “Right before COVID hit.”

“The whole pandemic threw a lot of question marks at a lot of different things for a lot of different people for a lot of different reasons,” she added. “I’m not going to sit here and say I knew the whole time it would be OK. Because I didn’t.”

She doubled her efforts to make sure nonprofits knew she was available during a time that hit them hard.

“Fortunately, I was seen as a resource or a helper and I was able to continue the consulting work through it,” she said.

More than open ears

Walsh said the skill she has probably worked hardest to perfect through all her jobs is active listening.

“You can’t understand a problem or a challenge or come up with a solution without listening,” she said. “And listening requires a tremendous amount of patience.”

She plans to put that to use on the council.

“This time has provided us with such opportunity to make and create the solutions and the city that we want to live in,” she said.

Being an active listener to constituents is her top priority.

“My second job after active listening and hearing their priorities is to learn how I can best support that,” she said. “Looking at the resolutions and the policies that are brought to us to make sure that they are aligning with what the community wants.”

