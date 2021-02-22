A Manheim Township teenager called 911 after midnight Monday and said that she "killed her sister," according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

When officers arrived at the home in the 1500 block of Clayton Road, Claire Elaina Miller, 14, pointed them to a bedroom where her sister, Helen, was. Helen had a stab wound to her neck and died despite life-saving efforts from first responders, according to a news release.

She was "hysterical," according to the affidavit of probable cause, and kept repeating, "I killed my sister."

Police said there was blood on the snow near the driveway and that Claire, with blood on her pants, appeared to be trying to wash her hands in the snow.

When officers went to the bedroom, they found a blood-stained pillow over Helen's face. When they pulled the pillow back, they found a large knife in her neck above her chest, according to the affidavit. She was laying on her back, and her hands were up near her head.

Helen, who was born May 11, 2001, was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m.

Claire Miller is being charged as an adult because homicide is not considered a delinquent act in Pennsylvania, the district attorney’s office said.

She was a 9th grade student at Lancaster Country Day School, according to Steve Lisk, the head of school. Lisk said Helen had never attended the school.

Students at the school were attending classes virtually on Monday. Faculty and staff convened, though, to plan how to address the homicide with students when they return Tuesday. Students who wish to speak to a school counselor are welcome to do so, Lisk said.

“In this moment, we extend our deep sympathy to the family on all fronts,” Lisk said. “We will do our best to turn this in to support for this community, because this is significant loss that affects our entire community.”

She is one of the youngest people in Lancaster County to be charged with homicide. The last time a teen was charged with homicide was in October 2019.

The district attorney’s office said the killing happened while the girls’ parents were asleep.

Manheim Township police, investigators with the district attorney’s office and detectives with the Lancaster County Major Crimes Unit are investigating the case.

Claire Miller will be arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David Miller and is expected to be taken to Lancaster County Prison.

“Manheim Township police are fully committed to this investigation,” the district attorney’s office said. Investigators are still working on figuring out a motive for the killing and the circumstances that led to the 19-year-old’s death.

This is the second homicide this month in Lancaster County, one week after a man was found shot dead in a PNC parking lot in Strasburg. His recently estranged wife was arrested and charged following a standoff with police at her East Drumore Township home last week.

Juveniles charged as adults

Pennsylvania law mandates that juveniles be treated as adults for charges that can lead to a murder conviction, due to the gravity of the crime. An attorney can petition for a case to be transferred to the juvenile system, the district attorney’s office told LNP|LancasterOnline in 2019. A judge may or may not see fit to do so, based on the circumstances. Apart from juvenile court, judicial procedures in criminal cases are the same regardless of a defendant’s age. A preliminary arraignment is followed by a preliminary hearing, then formal arraignment in county court, at which point a plea is entered. If a juvenile is charged with a crime punishable by life in prison, he or she is not eligible for bail. "We are currently in the midst of working things out and do not have a definitive answer as of this time” about where Claire Miller, as a female juvenile inmate, would be housed, Deputy Warden William Aberts said Monday. The prison has a separate unit for juveniles. The separation helps to ensure their safety, though they are allowed to mix with the general population in certain settings, such as church services or gym Warden Cheryl Steberger told LNP|LancasterOnline in 2019. Academic instruction is provided on site by a School District of Lancaster teacher, she said.