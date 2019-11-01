WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said he would rather have voted on “a lot of other things,” than casting his “no” vote Thursday on a resolution that will guide the rest of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Why?

He said he thinks it’s a farce. It’s a witch hunt. A slap in the face.

In an interview in his office early Thursday morning, a few hours before he’d vote against the impeachment inquiry along with the rest of the House Republicans, the Lancaster County Republican shared his thoughts on the process, the state of politics and his relationship with Trump.

Although House Republicans were advocating for the impeachment inquiry to be more open, Smucker and fellow Republicans still voted against the inquiry.

For the last few weeks, the inquiry has been underway behind closed doors, with Democrats heeding only information that “bolsters” their narrative and ignoring the rest, Smucker said.

Although the resolution passed Thursday will make the process more open, with portions televised and only one House committee directing the inquiry, Smucker said the new process still isn’t acceptable and lacks due process.

"This is not a fair process," Smucker added. "This is not a process that allows input from Republicans in regards to who the witnesses are, does not allow the president's attorney to be present.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuted part of this claim during debate on the House floor. She said the process gives Trump's counsel "opportunities to participate, raise objections, cross-examine witnesses."

While Republicans have frequently criticized the process, some have strayed away from discrediting the impeachment inquiry based on the material of the whistleblower's complaint.

But for Smucker, he said the inquiry itself bears no merit because of the dictation released by Trump, which describes Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president, does not discuss withholding the aid and shows "no quid pro quo."

At least five top officials who have testified before the impeachment inquiry panel said they believe the conversation was a quid pro quo, the Washington Post reported.

"I don't see anything at this point that in my mind is anywhere close to an impeachable offense," Smucker said.

He went as far as to say that Trump was obligated by Congress to pressure Ukraine, based on a 2017 vote by Congress, to withhold aid while the country fixed certain corruption problems. He said this makes it clear there is no quid pro quo — because Trump was to withhold the aid until corruption issues were cleared.

But Democratic officials have told national news outlets that if Trump’s motivation in withholding the aid turns out to be to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden, as several people have testified before Congress, they said it may meet the threshold of "high crimes and misdemeanors" needed for a president to be impeached.

Although he maintains Trump did nothing improper, Smucker said that if a president withheld foreign aid to force another leader to investigate a political opponent, he said he would be first to flip.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Yes, he raised the name of (Rudy) Giuliani," Smucker said, adding he still doesn't see any mention of foreign aid during that part of the transcription.

"If more information comes out that suggests [impeachment], I'd be the first to raise my hand and say 'We need to seriously hold the president accountable,'" Smucker said. "A president is not above the law."

‘Blinded by Trump’

Smucker has spent a good amount of time with Trump in recent weeks, something unusual for a second-term congressman to get so much face time with the president. He rode on Air Force One with Trump last week, and met with him in the White House earlier this week.

During these meetings, Smucker said he talks about how much the U.S. Mexico Canada Trade Agreement, also known as the USMCA, will help constituents in Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District.

Smucker said his relationship with Trump can be off-putting to some.

"I think people are blinded by Trump, frankly," Smucker added. "People who thought I was reasonable at one point suddenly identify me with Trump and think of me in an entirely different way.

"But I haven't changed. I have always tried to do what is right for the community," he said.