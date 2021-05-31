It was on a November day in 2019 — the day before Denise Torbert was scheduled for a stress test to see if her heart was strong enough to undergo a needed kidney transplant — when her youngest son, Dennis, told her he was joining the U.S. Marine Corps.

That day was also a month shy of nine years since her oldest son, Marine Cpl. Eric M. Torbert Jr., got his “angel wings,” as Torbert calls them.

Eric was 25 and had been in Afghanistan about two months. He was on patrol on Dec. 18, 2010, sweeping for bombs when he stepped on a pressure plate that detonated a 40-pound explosive, blowing off his legs, breaking bones and riddling him with shrapnel.

Dennis was 23 when he enlisted, the same age as his older brother. Dennis had wanted to enlist right out of high school, but Denise was against it.

“I said, ‘No, maybe in a few years.’ But, there he is,” she said in a recent interview. “And he’s doing well, evidently. He just needs that structure in his life.”

In a phone interview Wednesday from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he is stationed, Dennis, 25, said the Marines are providing him just that.

He attended Mansfield University, but said college wasn’t a good fit. He changed majors, settling on history, which he said was the only class he did well in. Still, he decided to leave college. He worked in construction for a while, but wanted something more.

“She was kind of taken aback (when he enlisted.) I don’t think anyone in my family was expecting it. I kind of just did it on my own,” he said. He acknowledged it was a difficult decision because of his brother’s death.

But, he said, “I think he would have wanted me to do something that I felt was right.”

And while there are few guarantees in life, Denise Torbert wanted to do what she could to keep Dennis safe.

“I was mama bear and I went to the recruiters and I said, ‘Look, I don’t want him in the front line like Eric was.’ I said, 'I gave you one. I don’t want to give you another.’ They said it was a different time now,” she recalled.

Keeping her son's memories alive

Memories fade with time, but Denise Torbert doesn’t want that to happen for Eric or other military members who were killed in war.

“We always say, our children die twice. Once when their heart stops beating and the other is when their name stops being spoken,” said Torbert, 56, of Millersville.

After her son’s death, she joined American Gold Star Mothers Inc., a support organization for mothers whose children died serving in the U.S. armed forces. She is now president of the Central Pennsylvania chapter.

Torbert and her family did not get grief counseling after Eric was killed — something she now wishes she’d had, acknowledging members of her family have struggled in the aftermath.

Her husband, she said, has difficulty talking about Eric, so she serves as the family spokeswoman.

She said her work with Gold Star Mothers is therapeutic.

“We can talk about our kids. We’ve all been there,” she said. She’s attended every national convention since 2014, when it was held in Lancaster.

She wants Eric remembered as a giving person.

Dennis recalled that his older brother would light up a room. “Always a joke and a smile on his face,” he said.

The Torbert family set up the Eric M. Torbert Jr. Music Theory Scholarship, but it isn’t being given out this year, Denise said, though she hopes to resume awarding it next year.

She works in the cafeteria in Penn Manor School District and will tell kids about her son when they ask. She also works part time at Pine View Dairy, not far from the Circle M Campground next to the Conestoga River in Pequea Township. The Eric M. Torbert Jr. memorial bridge crosses the river nearby, and if she finds out a customer is staying at the campground, she’ll tell them the bridge is for her son and what happened to him.

Eric wasn’t a great student, she admitted. Music theory was the only class he really excelled at, she said. He would write songs and had a heavy metal band, Whyte Lightning, in which he played guitar, including one that was a copy of the Gibson Flying V, an etching of which is on his grave marker at Conestoga United Methodist Church’s cemetery.

Last Monday, a camouflage Marine utility cover — a hat — and a baseball cap with the letters USMC hung from a small metal support next to his grave. An open bottle of Jack Daniels stood by the marker.

While Eric wasn’t involved in school sports, he played Little League, and at about 6 feet tall, he could snag balls in the outfield so well that his teammates called him “God,” she said. He also delivered newspapers as a boy.

After graduating, he worked at a gas station and furniture store, but after a while, he wanted something more, she recalled.

“He went into the Marines to turn his life around. Because he felt his life going into the wrong direction,” she said.

She said her son was doing well in the Marines. Being that he was older than most of the men he enlisted with, they looked up to him, she said.

Dennis Torbert said he recalled his brother being more mature when we came home on leave, “like he found something he really wanted to do, a more enthusiastic kind of deal.”

Denise Torbert said she had a bad feeling about Eric’s fate before he returned from leave in the fall of 2010. He deployed to Afghanistan in either late October or November, she recalled.

“I knew for some reason in my heart that I wasn't going to see him again. He said, ‘Mom, it will be OK. I’ll come home.’ Well, he came home, but not the way I wanted him to come home,” she said, stifling tears.

She learned of her son’s death when her brother was visiting her home.

She happened to look outside when a dark van passed by.

“We were joking with my brother because he had been in some trouble when he was younger. And we said, ‘Oh that's the government looking for you.’ And, it was the government, but they weren’t looking for him.”

The van turned and parked in front of her house.

“Yeah, it’s just like the movies. As soon as they got out. I screamed, evidently — I don’t remember,” she said.

Dennis, then 14, was in his room, playing video games. He ran out when he heard her scream.

“Next thing I knew, there was two Marines knocking at the door,” he said.

Denise, who said she is still friends with the casualty assistance officer, said all he could tell her was there was an accident and Eric didn’t survive.

She recalls the officer and chaplain being standoffish, but she understands it’s for a reason, “because some families just swing.”

Details of her son’s death would come weeks later. She said she was told by some members of his unit at Eric’s funeral that they were sure who had planted the bomb, but they didn't have enough to prove it.

Some of them wanted to take matters into their own hands, she said.

“I looked at them and said, ‘You know guys, the higher power will take care of him. Or has,’” she said.

'My skills will help save people'

“I don't know how I’ll be when (Dennis) gets deployed,” Denise Torbert said. “And I don't want to say he won’t get deployed because I know it’s very important for the guys and girls after all their training to be deployed (and put their training to use.) It scares the heck out of me, but I have to deal with it. I know what the outcomes can be.”

So does Dennis.

He’s a forward observer, which means he calls in artillery strikes and air support.

“I know my skills will help save other people, and their families won't have to go through what I went through,” he said.