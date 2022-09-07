Brightbill Transportation has enough drivers to service the five school districts in Lancaster County it serves, but finding someone to fill in for drivers taking time off has proven to be difficult.

“Prior to the pandemic, there seemed to be a lot more people in the workforce,” Dave Schlotter, the company’s safety and operations manager, said. “Now there doesn't appear to be the same amount of people, and I don't know where they went.”

Brightbill and other bus companies servicing Lancaster County school districts are increasing pay, benefits and training as they seek to meet growing districts’ demands amid a national bus driver and vehicle supply shortage.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the number of licensed school bus drivers in Pennsylvania fell 6% from 45,440 in 2015 to 42,718 in 2021. PennDOT data also shows the number of registered school buses in the state in the same time period fell 2.8% from 37,718 to 30,835.

Shultz Transportation, which serves four Lancaster County school districts, Lancaster Career & Technology Center, and Lancaster Catholic High School, is still waiting for 16 buses it ordered in October 2021.

Mike Kramer, Shultz president, said he has never seen a shortage of vehicles like there is now.

“The ability to sustain the cost of all of these vehicles versus the reimbursement that you may be getting from a school district … it's not going to take long before you just can't sustain that,” Kramer said.

Spokespeople for both companies said the process to obtain a bus driver’s license at PennDOT, the stigma associated with driving a bus, and worker turnover has made it more difficult to hire bus drivers as well as maintain bus fleets.

Another challenge is that individuals seeking to drive a bus also have to answer questions meant for potential truck drivers. Kramer wants PennDOT to require a separate commercial driver license test for school bus and truck drivers.

“It just doesn’t make sense, it’s much more difficult,” Kramer said. “It’s been a complaint from contractors for a long time and the feedback that we constantly get is we’re looking at it, we’re working on it – well I’m not fine with that.”

Training new drivers

Manheim Township School District, which contracts with Brightbill, offers a glimpse into the logistics school bus companies face.

Brightbill provides the school district with 55 buses and five vans to transport approximately 6,000 students to and from school, according to information posted at the district’s transportation webpage. The price of an average 72-passenger, 24-seat school bus is approximately $80,000, according to the district.

All new bus drivers must attend 20 hours of training, and complete a physical exam, a written test, a driving test, and three background checks to obtain a license to drive a school bus, according to the district. Once they are licensed, school bus drivers are required to have an annual physical exam and must be recertified every four years to maintain their license.

Brightbill and Shultz both train and certify drivers on-site while also covering the costs of that training – an added bonus for those hoping to pursue a career in bus driving. Schlotter said Brightbill covers the more than $500 in combined costs for training, licensing fees, a background check and physical, while also paying employees for the hours spent in training.

Kramer didn’t immediately respond to request for further comment regarding the cot of training for drivers at Shultz.

Of Brightbill’s 450 employees, 370, or 82%, are licensed to drive a school bus. Schlotter said he would like to see the number of licensed bus drivers increase by 3% to 5%

“In an ideal world – which may have been five years ago – we had enough people to cover routes and we also had two additional people in each facility just sitting there in case anything happens or somebody didn’t show up,” Schlotter said.

And while he’s not sure what happened to the workforce, especially in terms of bus drivers, Schlotter said it seems like workers are more transient, frequently switching from one job to another. That kind of turnover doesn’t lend itself to bus driving, he said, because it takes time to train and become licensed.

He also said bus drivers might be deterred from driving children that might not always be on their best of behavior.

“There’s a stigma associated with driving a school bus – people think that the kids are bad kids,” Schlotter said. “Bus drivers do get to interact with kids and get to see the kids grow up, mature and move from elementary school all the way up through high school in some cases, and it really is a rewarding profession.”

Kramer, who has worked with bus companies for more than 17 years, said staffing has always been an issue. He said Schultz is short about 20 drivers, something he partially blames on PennDOT.

“There's been changes through PennDOT that have made it more difficult for us to get drivers, which is the opposite of what we were all told was going to happen,” Kramer said, adding that the state transportation department had informed bus companies it would help them with the driver shortage.

Kramer said PennDOT’s changes to the way drivers are tested has extended the length of the hiring process and even discouraged some drivers from completing their certification. PennDOT used to allow drivers to keep the permits they earned during the multiple tests process. Now, Kramer said if a driver fails one of the permit tests three times, they must retake the previous permit tests, even if they’ve already earned a passing score.

Kramer and Schlotter both said they are prepared to use office staff certified to drive buses if necessary.

‘Optimistic’

Lancaster County school districts have not noted any major issues with getting students to and from school early in the new school year, but they are aware of the challenges bus companies are facing.

Hempfield School District worked with its bus company, Student Transportation of America (STA), to increase the pay for its bus drivers. The district budgeted $5.7 million for student transportation services in the 2022-23 school year, according to its general fund budget.

The district had to add four buses to its fleet for the 2022-23 school year after an extra 260 students requested transportation. And, while district spokesperson Cheryl Irwin-Bass acknowledges the need for hard work to hire and maintain bus drivers, she said the district is “in a pretty decent position.”

STA spokesperson Jennifer Holzapfel said the company is actively recruiting bus drivers throughout Lancaster County and continues to be “fully committed to supporting Hempfield School District students.”

“Like all transportation providers across the country, Student Transportation of America is working to address the national bus driver shortage, and we are keenly aware of the impact that a smaller workforce may have on students and caregivers,” Holzapfel wrote in an email. “While we do not anticipate a disruption in our services, we are working closely with our District partners to manage student routes, especially as the new school year begins.”

Holzapfel said the company offers fully paid training, flexible schedules and a starting hourly rate of up to $25, plus a sign-on bonus. Holzapfel didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment regarding details on benefits or number of employees and licensed drivers.

“We are optimistic that through our ongoing recruitment efforts, we will identify the best candidates to continue to grow our team,” Holzapfel wrote.

Similarly, Shultz Transportation offers a $2,000 bonus for new hires and a referral program that offers a bonus to both a current employee and a new hire they’ve referred. The company has also increased wages by more than 6% each year for the last four years.

Additionally, Kramer said Shultz partnered with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to offer its part-time drivers health care, which drivers can choose to receive instead of the $2,000 sign-on bonus. The health benefits cover family doctor visits and some of the most commonly prescribed medicines without a copay, Kramer said.

Schlotter said Brightbill doesn't offer health care to its part-time employees because most insurance companies don’t offer medical benefits to part-time workers. He said the company offers paid training and a 401(k) with a 50% company match.

Manheim Township School District has noted a significant improvement with its transportation service over last year. For example, shortages at Brightbill led to consolidated routes last school year, but this year the district was able to add routes.

“As of this moment, we are not experiencing any driver shortages that are impacting our vehicle routes,” district spokesperson ShaiQuana Mitchell wrote in an email.

The district’s school board approved an amendment to its contract with Brightbill in July, which Mitchell said resulted in an increase in driver applications so far this academic year. The district budgeted $4.1 million for student transportation services in the 2022-23 school year, according to its general fund budget.

Yet, Schlotter says “there’s only so many benefits that you can offer” to combat a driver shortage facing bus companies across the United States.