If you would have asked Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera a month ago whether schools would reopen in the fall, he would have given you a confident thumbs up.

Now, with COVID-19 deaths exceeding 7,000 in the state, the answer is a little more complicated.

"Today the answer is, based on the numbers, I don't know," Rivera said Thursday during a webinar hosted by the Lancaster NAACP.

During an hourlong discussion with educators from Lancaster and Philadelphia, Rivera said that the state is “planning for the best” but “preparing for the worst” as schools discuss reopening plans amid a pandemic that has recently picked up steam in parts of the country.

The panelists discussed the coronavirus pandemic, its effects on Black and Hispanic students and how schools can reopen safely as part of the Lancaster NAACP's "Walking While Black" webinar series.

“The real issue is that we have to understand, first and foremost, is that … the novel coronavirus is a pandemic. There is no vaccine. There is no cure,” Rivera said. “There is no strategy to mitigate the transmission of this disease that doesn’t include face masks and does not include social distancing, and the only way to protect ourselves is to employ those strategies.”

Doing so, he said, can be difficult, especially in crowded city schools with a disproportionate amount of minority students who are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19, he said.

Children appear to be less likely to test positive for COVID-19, Rivera said. About 4% of positive cases in Pennsylvania are children ages 5-18. While that’s a low number, he said, that’s no reason to jump the gun and rush to reopen schools, potentially jeopardizing the health of others.

“Four percent is 4% when it’s not your kid,” he said.

And then there’s the adults to worry about. The percentage of positive cases jumps to 37% for people ages 25-49, he said.

Rivera said he recently heard a teacher say something that stuck with him: “We prepare ourselves to take a bullet for our children,” referring to active shooter drills, “but we never prepared ourselves to take that bullet back to our families.”

“At the end of the day,” Rivera said, “it’s our job to keep our kids safe and to keep our educators safe.”