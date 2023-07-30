‘I could fall flat on my face’: Kevin Ressler begins new venture after impacts made at Meals On Wheels, United Way

“I was about 15 when my dad pulled me aside,” Kevin Ressler recalled. “He said the thing that would make my parents most proud of my brothers and I … is that we helped people.”

Ressler, a Conestoga Valley alum, longtime Lancaster city resident and former Lancaster city mayoral candidate, has used that guidance to light a career path that mostly has been spent in high-profile nonprofit leadership positions in Lancaster County, a career path buffeted by political activism, his work as a minister and several board roles.

In May, 39-year-old Ressler announced he would be leaving his position as president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster.

The Lancaster County advocate has broadened his reach, taking over July 10 as president and CEO of The Alliance for Health Equity, a nonprofit in Coatesville, in neighboring Chester County. The alliance focuses on improving access to health care, fostering racial equity, supporting education and creating economic opportunities.

Ressler will still live in Lancaster city with his wife and their two daughters. But the career move will take Ressler away from a high-profile public position in his hometown for the first time in nearly a decade.

“I’ve been in Lancaster my whole life,” he said. “I don’t know anybody in Coatesville.”

So why make the change?

The answers cross decades and continents, all the way to Tanzania, where Ressler’s parents met 50 years ago.

‘The family business is to help others’

Dale Ressler, a native of Ohio, first went to Tanzania on Africa’s east coast in 1973. It’s there where he worked with Marwa “Zedekiah” Kisare, the first Mennonite bishop of the Luo tribe.

Dale Ressler soon met and fell in love with the youngest of Kisare’s 11 children, Dorca, who grew up on the southeastern shore of Lake Victoria.

After marrying, the couple remained in Tanzania for two years, during which their first son, Noel, was born.

When the Resslers moved to the United States, they settled in Lancaster because of the area’s Mennonite ties to Tanzania; the Lancaster-based Eastern Mennonite Missions first began sending missionaries to Lake Victoria in 1934.

“In the 1990s growing up, my family is mixed-race — we’d go to restaurants, and everybody stared at us from the moment we walked in,” Kevin Ressler said. “I used to joke the reason my brothers and I never had any stage fright is we grew up being on stage whether we wanted to or not.”

Ressler said he feels this might have contributed to him developing the charisma he has now.

“We as a society tend to give leadership opportunities to charismatic people,” he said. “I can talk in front of people. I have a lot of energy. So, because of that I’ve been given opportunities for leadership.”

ABOUT KEVIN RESSLER Age: 39 Education: Conestoga Valley High School, Eastern Mennonite University (Bachelor of Arts), Lancaster Theological Seminary (Master of Divinity) Career: Community First Fund, Sodexo, adjunct professor of practical theology at Lancaster Theological Seminary, Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, United Way of Lancaster, The Alliance for Health Equity in Chester County. Present board and committee service: Board chair of Everence Federal Credit Union, at-large member of Landis Quality Living, UPMC Lititz Hospital, Conestoga Valley Education Foundation, and Partnership for Public Health. Steering and advisory committees, including Hunger-Free Lancaster County, YWCA’s Racial Equity Profile. Past board and committee service:: Board president of Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, vice chair of ASSETS, co-founder of Lancaster City Professional Choir, at-large member of LancoMyHome Homelessness Coalition, United Way of Pennsylvania, Atlantic Coast Conference of Mennonite Church USA. Steering and advisory committees included Public Art Master Planning Committee for Lancaster City, Friends of Mennonite Theological College of East Africa, Network Advisory Council for United Way Worldwide, Community First Fund Credit Union Advisory, Career Ready Lancaster Steering.

He also had several models of leadership in his formative years: like his maternal grandfather, Marwa Kisare, now a revered figure in Tanzania after decades of dramatic growth for Mennonites in East Africa.

Like his father, Dale, now 72 and the longtime executive director of Friends of Shirati, a Lancaster-based nonprofit spun off from Eastern Mennonite Mission in 2004 with the goal to serve Shirati KMT Hospital in northern Tanzania.

Like his mother, Dorca Kisare-Ressler, now 63 who has master’s degrees from Shippensburg University and Penn State University. She’s also working toward a doctorate from the University of Minnesota, while having worked in academia for most of her career.

Like his older brother, Noel Ressler, 42, and working as a doctor who specializes in emergency medicine at a hospital in Pittsburgh.

And there are several other relatives on both sides of the family who have traveled across the globe in service to others.

“I’ve often joked that my parents would have been disappointed in my career choices if I was just trying to make money,” Ressler said. “The family business is to help others.”

Kevin Ressler is setting the example for younger brother Patrick, who soon will turn 37 after having recently left the business world to begin a job at Church World Services in Lancaster.

“I would not have been interested in applying to Church World Services if it had not been seeing how passionate and fulfilled Kevin is working for a nonprofit,” Patrick Ressler said. “He talks about the reach a nonprofit can have, the influence it can have on regular people’s lives.”

Kevin Ressler brought a similar passion when he entered the 2017 Democratic primary for Lancaster city mayor.

A step into politics

At a rally when Ressler first announced he was running for mayor, Eliza Booth approached him for a photo.

“Can I get a picture of my son and you?” Booth asked Ressler.

Ressler, who grew up in the suburban Eden Manor section of the city, got a photo with Kordell Booth, then 8 years old.

“You don’t understand,” Eliza Booth told Ressler. “(Kordell) told us we needed to come to your announcement. He picked up the paper and was like, ‘Mom, I didn’t know someone who looked like us could be mayor.’”

The Booths and Ressler are Black.

“Just the ability to see someone and identify that I can do that is absolutely instrumental,” Ressler said.

By 2017, Ressler’s career was starting to take off. He was three years into his role as executive director at Meals on Wheels Lancaster, a gig originally billed as part time that he quickly made into full time.

Ressler had taken a roundabout journey before landing at Meals On Wheels.

His career began with a year of volunteer service in Oakland, California, working alongside the woman who later became his wife.

While dabbling in theater, Ressler returned to Lancaster and volunteered through AmeriCorps for Community First Fund, a socially conscious lender.

A connection within Community First Fund resulted in Ressler becoming the supervisor for Sodexo, the food service contractor at Franklin & Marshall College.

Wrestling with questions in his faith, Ressler enrolled at Lancaster Theological Seminary, which included interning as a pastor at James Street Mennonite Church for two years.

Upon graduating, Ressler found little demand for progressively minded Mennonite pastors in Lancaster. He soon was hired by Meals on Wheels.

He ultimately lost the Lancaster city mayoral primary race to Danene Sorace in May 2017.

Ressler said running for political office in the future is not something for which he’s actively planning.

“I’ve never had a job I’m working towards or an ambition in that way, politically or otherwise,” he said. “I just have this guidance that I want to help people, and then I just evaluate the opportunities as they show up.”

Still, Ressler said, working outside of Lancaster might aid him should he decide to get back into politics.

“Then I’ll be able to speak as Kevin Ressler not associated with any organization in Lancaster,” he said.

His focus now is on his next challenge in working for an organization that could potentially result in him helping more people than he has before.

The move wasn’t an easy one. When a recruiter tasked with finding potential candidates for the alliance reached out to Ressler, he turned her down. Twice.

‘All the things I love to do’

Ressler eventually agreed on a 30-minute phone call with the alliance recruiter. The conversation lasted 90 minutes.

“I’ve got a problem,” Ressler told the recruiter at the end of the phone call. “I told my wife that I would talk to you, and as soon as you gave me one reason to walk away, I was walking away. And everything you’ve said about this position ties into everything I’ve done and all the things I love to do.”

The alliance was created in 2001 as a health conversion foundation to carry on the charitable work of Brandywine Hospital after the hospital was sold.

The nonprofit distributes $1.2 million in grants annually.

In April, it opened the Equity Health Center in downtown Coatesville to improve access to health care.

“In order to have an impact in the community, we need to hear and understand their needs,” alliance board Chair Valerie Martin said. “We believe that Kevin’s work in his neighborhood, in Lancaster, at United Way of Lancaster and with his prior organizations demonstrates his leadership strength and ability to deeply engage with the Coatesville community.”

During his six years at the helm of Meals on Wheels Lancaster, Ressler oversaw a merger of other Meals on Wheels programs to increase efficiency and ensure sustainability.

In his final calendar year with the nonprofit, Meals on Wheels served more than 180,000 meals to more than 1,000 people using an average of 375 volunteers a month in 2019.

Even after he left Meals on Wheels, Ressler remained involved as board treasurer to assist the organization’s transition in leadership when Warwick High School alum and Lititz native Feleen Nancarvis, 30, took over as executive director.

“I had never dealt with financial responsibilities to that extent before,” Nancarvis said. “I didn’t know how to manage a budget for an organization with a million dollar annual revenue. So having Kevin there was helpful.”

Ressler had hired Nancarvis. She worked for Meals On Wheels for three years before filling the spot Ressler left vacant.

“I learned a lot (from Ressler) about forgiveness, grace, giving people second chances,” Nancarvis said. “And consider working with others not on what their paperwork says but what they bring to the table as people. That for myself was valuable because I don’t have a college degree. … He still trusted me. I don’t take that for granted.”

‘I could fall flat on my face’

The COVID-19 pandemic set in just as Ressler got started at United Way in early 2020.

The organization responded by partnering with the Lancaster County Community Foundation to form the Lancaster Cares COVID-19 Response Fund, which raised $1 million to assist local nonprofits with food distribution, housing and shelter service.

That summer, United Way of Lancaster joined with the Steinman Foundation to launch the Lancaster Partnership for Learning Equity.

The partnership began by working to counteract the disruptive effect of the coronavirus pandemic on education and has since focused on providing free, remote after-school and summer learning enrichment programs to students in kindergarten through ninth grade.

“He’s very good one-on-one in making each person feel valued no matter how small their contribution was,” Nancarvis said. “A good example was the increase in staff wages for those who work on the 211 team. … That was huge.”

Pennsylvania 211 East is the United Way of Lancaster’s social services hotline.

“These are people dealing with trauma every day, and they were being paid far too little,” Ressler said.

Other notable initiatives during Ressler’s tenure at United Way include the Level Up & Launch grant program, which makes donations to organizations working to advance the education, economic mobility and health of Lancaster County residents; the relaunch of Project Blueprint, a professional development program to increase the diversity in nonprofit leadership; the debut of OneUnited Lancaster, a news publication of the United Way of Lancaster; and the creation of a director of equity position.

Ressler was interviewed for this story within Landis Place on King, the newly opened seven-story $28 million senior living complex owned and developed by Landis Quality Living in the 200 block of West King Street in Lancaster city.

United Way of Lancaster will occupy office space on the first floor, with the hopes the location will take the organization’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program to new heights.

Add it all up, and Ressler said he feels he is leaving United Way in a good spot.

“I wouldn’t be leaving United Way right now if I was afraid that the organization is going to implode,” Ressler said.

Ressler does not consider himself to be a fearful person. But he understands there is risk involved in his next post.

“I could fall flat on my face (at the alliance) because I don’t know anyone there,” he said. “And I’m excited about the possibility of falling flat on my face, not because I think I will, but I’m just curious for the challenge in the ways in which I won’t lean on my pre-defined relationships to help me succeed.”

And when challenges do arise, Ressler said he’ll recall the conversation he had with his dad at age 15.

“Whenever I’m having a tough time, that’s my lighthouse,” he said. “It’s a place I can look back to. Am I helping people?