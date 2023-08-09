It all started with a chance meeting at a model train auction.

Linda Groff, then owner of the Choo Choo Barn, Strasburg’s famous model train layout, was at a February auction at the Horst Auction Center in Ephrata to buy merchandise for the Barn’s accompanying hobby store.

It was there that she met model train enthusiast Gary Russell. Their meeting couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Since her husband Tom Groff’s death in 2019 at age 69, Linda Groff and her daughter, Kristi Largoza, had been struggling to maintain the layout, and they were searching for someone who could carry on Tom’s legacy.

Tom had built the Choo Choo Barn, which opened in 1961, into a multi-generational must-see in a town that is a magnet for railroading fans as the home of the historic Strasburg Rail Road, which brings in as many as 250,000 passengers annually, making it a top draw in the county’s $2.9 billion tourism sector.

Groff noticed Russell kept outbidding her, so she went over and struck up a conversation with him. The topic of the Choo Choo Barn sale came up, and she gave him one of Largoza’s business cards, not expecting anything to actually come of it.

Hours later, however, Russell sent Largoza an email: “Interested in info for the business. Saw you at the auction today. Gary Russell.”

He met with them at the Choo Choo Barn, 226 Gap Road, less than two weeks later, where he impressed them with his knowledge of electronics, a key skill for the owner of a 1,700 square foot model train layout with 22 running trains and more than 150 animated displays. They let him look underneath the layout, expecting him to be intimidated by the tangles of wires. But to him it was no big deal.

“It’s crazy under there when it’s not what you do,” Largoza said. “But I could tell that’s what he does.”

Two months later, in late April of this year, the Choo Choo Barn, a labor of love for three generations of the Groff family, had a new owner.

A family legacy

What would become the Choo Choo Barn started back in 1945, when Tom Groff’s father, George Groff, returned from World War II and purchased a model train set as a present for his eldest son, 2-year-old Gary Groff. George Groff kept expanding the layout, which eventually moved to the basement of the family’s home. Word began circulating about the setup, and that drew school and church groups to come to see it in action.

In 1961, two years after Strasburg Rail Road was revived as a tourist attraction, George Groff opened the Choo Choo Barn — at that point actually located in a little red barn — where he charged 25 cents for children and 50 cents for adults to see the layout.

Tom and Linda Groff took over the Choo Choo Barn in 1979, and Tom used his artistic abilities to triple its size. He’d spend hours at night working on it, adding around four or five new animated scenes each year.

“My husband’s philosophy was he wanted younger generations to appreciate the artistry of model railroading,” Linda Groff said. “That way you bring the whole family in. Dad’s not just there running the trains. The whole family can help build layouts.”

The Choo Choo Barn drew almost 47,000 visitors last year. Much of the layout depicts iconic Lancaster County sites, like Dutch Wonderland and the Strasburg Rail Road. The layout is famous for its level of detail — the miniature Turkey Hill Market even has up-to-date gas prices.

Search for a new owner

After Tom Groff died in 2019, his wife and daughter tried their best to maintain the Choo Choo Barn. But neither of them could do what Tom did.

“It was his baby,” Largoza said. “He was the one who put all of the time into the layout.”

When a key employee told them he was leaving in September of last year, they knew they’d have to find a new owner to keep it going.

“There was absolutely, under God’s shining sun, no way that we could let this be torn apart,” Linda Groff said.

They put an advertisement for a new owner on a model train forum, hoping they’d get at least one person to say yes. They ended up getting almost 20 offers.

“(We had) people who were like, ‘I will figure this out just so that it doesn't close,’” Largoza said. “It was emotionally overwhelming to know that that many people care that it continue.”

But they knew they needed to find someone who could do more than just keep the Choo Choo Barn open. They needed someone who was knowledgeable about electronics who could maintain the layout and add to it. They needed someone who could carry on Tom’s legacy.

The new Tom

Russell grew up in Limerick Township in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where his father worked as a senior nuclear operator at the Limerick Generating Station. It was Russell’s father who first got Russell interested in electronics. He would watch as his father repaired household appliances in his home workshop.

Russell’s father had a model train layout that he would bring down from the attic during Christmas. When he was 12 years old, Russell asked his father to keep the layout down year-round so he could work on it.

As he got older, Russell continued to work with electronics. In high school, he went to a vocational technical school and studied data processing before going on to the DeVry Institute of Technology in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey.

Now 55, Russell has four children and one grandchild, with another on the way. He lives in Stevens with his wife and two sons, and he owns a pool installation and repair company called Aqua-Docs. As hobbies, he enjoys collecting model trains as well as collecting and repairing pinball machines and other arcade games.

“One of the things I like the most (about working with electronics) is the learning,” Russell said. “Technology is always changing. You can fix a problem using many different types of solutions. You just need to use your imagination.”

Russell described owning the Choo Choo Barn as “a fantastic retirement.”

“Most people’s definition of retirement is that they’re going to stop working, and they’re going to sit at home and watch TV for the rest of their lives,” Russell said. “My definition of retirement is I want to do something that I love.”

In the Choo Choo Barn, Russell has found that something.

“I can be Walt Disney,” he said. “I can try different things. I can be creative. I can put something together that doesn’t exist.”

Russell purchased the Choo Choo Barn in late April for an undisclosed amount. The sale did not include the real estate. The Groffs previously owned the Shops at Traintown, the shopping center where the Choo Choo Barn is located, but Linda Groff sold it in November 2021 for $1.6 million. It was subsequently purchased in April by Ryan and Janae Dagen for $2.2 million. The Dagens own Speckled Hen coffee shop and Bespoke Brewing in Strasburg, and they’re making plans to open a Bespoke Brewing brewpub in the space in the shopping center previously occupied by Isaac’s Restaurant.

Since purchasing the Choo Choo Barn, Russell has been hard at work. The first thing he did was set about completing the repairs that had been piling up since Tom’s death.

Now he’s working on adding new animated scenes. He asks visitors if there’s anything they’d like to see added to the layout. One mother wrote a letter saying her daughter would like them to add a hospital.

Russell’s biggest struggle has been deciding if he should update the layout with modern technology.

“Now we have computers and other types of electronic components that we can use that would make it better, make it more seamless, make it so you can just do so much more with it,” Russell said. “But the struggle is, do we want to really modernize the layout to get it to that level? Or do we want to keep the layout the way that it is now because that’s the way it was designed?”

Russell plans to get the staff together to decide the direction the Choo Choo Barn should go in. A lot of the major renovations are going to happen next January when the Choo Choo Barn closes for a few weeks after Christmas.

“We know it's going to get better,” Russell said. “It’s going to be a lot more awesome than it is now. But I don't know exactly the road I'm going to take to get to that point yet.”