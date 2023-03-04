Tiffany Shirley may be a newcomer to Lancaster County organizational leadership, but she already has some big plans.

The 33-year-old Hempfield High School graduate is the new president of Lancaster Pride, an organization that hosts several LGBTQ events in a given year.

Lancaster Pride’s biggest project is its Pride festival, which last year brought in more than 5,000 people to Clipper Magazine Stadium in downtown Lancaster. The event was at capacity and had to turn people away.

This year’s Lancaster Pride celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 17 at a new location, the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Shirley’s biggest obstacle in her presidency so far was figuring out a new location for Pride. Among the potential choices were Long’s Park and Franklin & Marshall College, but the organization chose the Lancaster County Convention Center in downtown Lancaster because of its accessibility.

“When people brought their wheelchairs or walkers and sank into the sand and can’t move, that’s a problem,” Shirley says.

Accessibility is just one of her many goals as the new president of Lancaster Pride. She not only wants people to know that her events are open to anyone who wants to come, but also wants people to feel loved in the process, too.

Shirley, who lives in Manheim with her husband and two children, never intended to be president. When former President Alex Otthofer, now the community engagement manager at Lancaster City Alliance, announced he would leave his position, several people at Lancaster Pride encouraged Shirley to apply.

“It was a joke, ‘Tiff, you should be president,’ and I was like, that sounds terrible. Why would I do that to myself?” Shirley says. “And then I really, really thought about it and was like, I can do this. I want to do it, and I want to make Pride successful.”

Shirley started with Lancaster Pride in 2021, though she wasn’t out as a queer woman at the time.

“I didn’t come out as queer until my mom died,” Shirley says. “Everybody was like, why are you straight and working with a queer organization?”

Shirley serves as the face of the organization, and she’s often one who delegates tasks to her 14 board members. All members of Lancaster Pride are volunteers and don’t receive payment for their jobs.

“I’m not the only one who makes Pride happen,” Shirley says. “Now is my year to shine and showcase my board. I’m really excited for 2023.”

This year’s Pride at the Lancaster County Convention Center will feature more space for vendors, more stage space for drag performers, a kid’s section and food stands, among other activities.

One of the main complaints about the Pride celebration at the Clipper Magazine Stadium last year was that there wasn’t enough room for people to walk, and that people couldn’t watch the drag performances. Shirley says it’s a priority to make Pride easier to access this year.

“We’re going to be open, and everyone’s going to be able to hear (the performances),” Shirley says.

More than anything, Shirley wants people to know that Pride is not just a party.

“Pride just wants to be there for the community, and we’re here to support any queer organization in Lancaster County in any way we can,” Shirley says. “Pride is 24/7, 365 days a year.”

When Shirley isn’t working to organize the largest Pride event in the county, she lives her truth of inclusivity and love while working as an expanded functions dental assistant at Smiles by Stevens.

“I am really passionate about my dentistry,” Shirley says. “I am very intentional at making people feel safe. My mantra in life is that I am a safe space. ... I want everybody to feel loved. It breaks my heart when I see people not being loved.”

More from Progress 2023