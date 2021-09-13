The July sun had only been up a few hours and was already beating down mercilessly on Bob Wagner's 150-acre farm.

But rain was in the forecast. Wagner's son, Scott, cruised past on a John Deere tractor to which he had just hooked a hay rake.

“We're not trusting the weather. So what we're going to do is roll it up and wrap it. Make snowballs,” Wagner says, giving a quick wave to his son, who was headed out to the field. “That's what you do if you can't get it dry. With this weather, it would take two more days to dry the hay enough to dry bale. And it's supposed to rain today, maybe tomorrow and maybe the next day.”

Amish neighbors were also out in their fields, hustling with mule teams apparently to beat the weather, too. Wagner says there weren't any Amish in Little Britain Township when he was growing up there. They came later. So did several 25-year-old and newer subdivision-style houses, just fields away from his farm — many of those populated by folks with office jobs.

“I got here 82 years ago,” he says. “I was born in this place.”

There are a lot of Wagners in the Southern End. As far as Bob Wagner knows, he's not related to any other than his immediate crew. His father was originally from Maryland's Eastern Shore. His family moved down from Berks and Lebanon counties and his father bought the Wagner farm in 1934.

Bob Wagner's wife, Joyce, hails from near Mount Joy. They met at a Rocky Springs roller skating party.

“It just so happened that she wanted to be a farmer. She grew up in town but they'd go out and help some of their friends who farmed and she liked it,” he says. “When she was a teenager she was helping a guy strip tobacco. I said, ‘You're crazy.’ ”

Wagner helped a relative with tobacco for a time. That was more than enough for him. He prefers other crops and creatures. He used to have a large dairy herd. That's gone. Bob and Joyce just keep one dairy cow for themselves now and milk her twice a day. The couple has two sons.

“Steve's the one that was the dairy guy. He's in Maine now tending some high-class herd of cows,” he says. “That's his thing.”

Scott had spent some time touring the country with competitive rodeo. He's back now and has taken on crops and turkeys.

“Now I help him out. I do a lot of repairs, run the skid loader, stuff like that. I don't get to run the tractors as much because he likes to do that,” Wagner says. “He's into the technology. He's got GPS on there, maps out the fields. He's even got it on the manure spreader. He's got it on the combine and corn planter. Us older guys don't mess around with that as much.”

Wagner laughs as he remembers the equipment he had as a new farmer. “I started with a two-bottom plow with a 38-horsepower tractor. A two-row corn planter. A one-row corn picker,” he says.

On this particular morning, Wagner had just cleaned out the machine shed with a leaf blower. He would likely be making a parts run that afternoon. But for now, he was headed down to the calf barn to install some tin siding. Bob and Joyce Wagner still raise that barn's inhabitants together.

“We buy these Jersey calves that nobody wants and make steers of them. We fatten them for two years and we have our beef and we sell beef,” he says. “The problem we have right now is going and getting them butchered. They're so full — scheduled a year ahead. It all happened when there was no meat in the stores and everyone went out and bought beef. And now they want these guys to butcher it. Small butcher shops just got flooded in the pandemic.”

Asked what he'd have done if he hadn't gone into farming, Wagner's face scrunches into a quizzical expression as he contemplates that idea. “Mechanic, I guess,” he says.

“I really wouldn't want to do too much other stuff,” Wagner adds. “I like the fresh air. If you're a mechanic you're always in one place. You've got a lot more freedom out here.

“I always wanted to farm,” he says. “My wife wanted to farm. So we farmed.”