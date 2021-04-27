Manheim residents may experience low or no water pressure and temporary water discoloration in the coming days due to regular maintenance, the Manheim Area Water & Sewer Authority said.

MAWSA will be flushing hydrants at North Main Street and East High Street beginning 4 a.m. Wednesday before continuing to the southeast quadrant of the Borough, which includes hydrants south of High Street and west of Main Street, they said in a news release. The hydrant flushing will continue until May 7.

The process is part of regular maintenance of the water system and water quality, MAWSA said.

Water discoloration that residents may experience due to the flushing does not affect water quality, MAWSA said. Residents experiencing discolored water can run cold water until it is clear.

Residents are encouraged to rinse faucet screens and ensure that water is clean before running clothing or dishwashers, MAWSA said. Laundry that becomes stained due to discolored water can be rewashed immediately to minimize staining.

Water heaters should also be flushed per their manufacturer’s instructions on a regular basis, according to the news release.

Motorists are asked to drive safely around MAWSA crews and give added space for wet road conditions.