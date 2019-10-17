Police say they have arrested the killer in one of Lancaster's most notorious cold cases: the December 2010 arson in which Olga Sanchez-Reyes, a young mother of three, burned to death.

The man they charged: her husband, Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, described in charging documents filed Wednesday as a "very jealous man" who allegedly told his wife a year before her slaying that he would "kill her like a dog."

Montalvo-Rivera, 52, was committed to Lancaster County Prison at 1 p.m. Thursday, records show. He is charged with homicide, three counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, arson and several related offenses.

The additional charges were filed against him because Sanchez-Reyes' three children - then ages 8, 9 and 13 - were inside the 14 N. Plum St. house on the city's east side at the time of the arson. The three children escaped the fire by climbing onto the roof of the home as the fire raged on Dec. 6, 2010.

It is unclear what new information led investigators to file the charges after nearly nine years. A news conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. LNP | LancasterOnline will live-stream the event.

But the charging documents portray Montalvo-Rivera as an abusive and jealous husband who is "the only person who possessed a motive and the opportunity to to murder" his wife. Sanchez-Reyes' sister told detectives in 2016 that the couple's relationship was rocky and that Montalvo-Rivera threatened his wife in 2009, charging documents state.

"I will kill you like a dog," Montalvo-Rivera allegedly told his wife.

Police also allege that Montalvo-Rivera's story about the fire kept changing.

Montalvo-Rivera's arrest is among several dramatic breakthroughs in some of the county's most sensational unsolved homicides in recent years. It joins the 2018 arrest in the 25-year-old slaying and sexual assault of schoolteacher Christy Mirack and, earlier this year, the release of composite sketches investigators hope will solve the 1975 slaying of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler, who died with a butcher knife in her neck.

At the scene, Montalvo-Rivera, through an interpreter, told police on the night of the fire that he woke up to the sound of his wife arguing with someone, according to the criminal complaint. He said he was then hit over the head and regained consciousness to find his hands tied behind his back.

-- Later that night: Montalvo-Rivera told police that his hands were tied behind his back but that he was able to free his hands while he was on the second floor of the home. Once untied, he stated, he was able to climb out of the second-story bathroom window and jump to the sidewalk behind his home.

-- Weeks after the fire: On December 17, Montalvo-Rivera told police that his hands were still tied when he jumped from the window. This second version contradicted a witness, who told police he saw Montalvo-Rivera trying to climb up to the second floor window with untied hands and who tried to give him a boost. The same witness also stated that he later saw Montalvo-Rivera walk from the back of his home with his hands now tied behind his back.

-- 2013: Montalvo-Rivera testified before a grand jury on February 19, 2013. This time, he testified that he jumped from the window with his hands tied, but that his hands had been "loosened" while in the home. Still, police point out, the grand jury testimony went against the accounts from witnesses that his hands were tied "tightly."

-- 2016: Montalvo-Rivera told police on October 1, 2016, that his hands were tied in front of his body.

Through the investigation, police learned that Montalvo-Rivera had moved out of the home he shared with Sanchez a month before the fire.

"This crime is a sinister crime," then-police chief Keith Sadler said in an a press conference where he vowed to find the arsonist in 2010.

Here are excerpts from the original 2010 reporting on the case:

"The 5:30 a.m. fire at 14 N. Plum St. also injured two children, both of whom suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation, police said. They were in critical but stable condition on Tuesday, police said.

"There were five people in the single-family row house when the fire broke out, the police chief said. They were: Sanchez-Reyes, her husband (Carlos Montalvo-Rivera) and their children, a 13-year-old boy and the two injured girls who are 8 and 9 years old.

"Police said the teenage boy led his younger sisters to an attic window and helped them outside to an eave of the roof as the fire closed in. Outside, neighbor Jonathan Santiago heard screams from the children and took action, entering a nearby home, climbing to the attic and walking along the roofs of four row houses to reach the children before helping them to safety.

"County property records show that Sanchez-Reyes and Carlos A. Montalvo bought the home in March 2007. Public records indicate the two were married before District Judge Cheryl N. Hartman in September 2000."

