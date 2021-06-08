A Berks County husband and wife were killed after they were struck by a dump truck in Caernarvon Township on Monday morning, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

A car occupied by Kevin Bertuco, 56, and Renee Bertuco, 55, both of Reading, turned into the path of a dump truck in the 2500 block of Main Street (Route 23), west of Morgantown, at around 10:29 a.m., according to state police.

The crash caused the truck to hit the Bertucos on the passenger’s side before they collided with a utility pole, police said.

Both of the Bertucos were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two underwent a careful examination and were subject at CT scanning in a forensic center on Tuesday, Diamantoni said. There are no plans to conduct an autopsy.

The pair's cause and manner of death is pending a toxicology report, though Diamantoni said he "would not anticipate any surprises."