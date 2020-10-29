The gloomy, rainy weather outside today is thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Zeta, which less than 12 hours ago battered the coast of Louisiana.

AccuWeather is predicting the storm will reach Lancaster County by 10 a.m. today and pass through by Friday morning, bringing with it 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Heavy rain may bring flooding on streets with poor drainage, according to AccuWeather.

The high today is forecast to be 53 degrees with a low of 43 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Saturday is forecasted to be much calmer, with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 40s.

There is a freeze watch in effect from 2 a.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.