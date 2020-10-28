The remnants of Hurricane Zeta will hit Lancaster County on Thursday.

AccuWeather is predicting the storm will reach Lancaster County by 10 a.m. tomorrow and pass through by 8 a.m. Friday, bringing with it 2-4 inches of rain.

Sustained wind is expected to be 8 mph, with gusts up to 12 mph.

The National Weather service is also predicting heavy rain on Thursday, tapering off by Friday morning and with wind around 10 mph.

The category two hurricane was approximately 100 miles from New Orleans, Louisiana, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Saturday is forecasted to be much calmer, with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 40's.