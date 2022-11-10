Lancaster County is expected to experience a wet and windy Veterans Day weekend because of a tropical storm moving through, the remnants of Hurricane Nicole.

Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, said the county will see heavy rainfall and high winds from Friday morning to Saturday morning.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall Thursday morning near Vero Beach, Florida, as a Category 1 storm with 75 mph winds, Elliott said. By Friday morning, it’s predicted to weaken to a tropical storm after moving onshore over the Southeast. The storm is expected to continue northeast along the Appalachian Mountain chain into Saturday.

Temperatures are predicted to approach 70 degrees Friday night with humidity near 100%, Elliott said. After the storm passes on Saturday, it’s expected to be partly sunny, windy and less humid. Winds are predicted to reach 40 mph Friday night, but thunderstorms and tornadoes aren’t likely.

Lancaster County is predicted to get 1 to 2 inches of rain within 24 hours, from Friday morning until Saturday morning, Elliott said. The only impacts expected will be excess water on roadways and localized flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

The Department of Public Works cleared leaves from streets and storm drains in Lancaster city ahead of the storm and is asking residents to check storm drains and clear them if needed.