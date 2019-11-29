By moving up the start of firearms deer season from the Monday after Thanksgiving to Saturday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission says it hopes to stop a downward skid of hunting license sales.

And it appears to be working.

Through Tuesday, game commission data shows hunting licenses statewide are up by 7,690 — 1% — compared to Nov. 22, 2018, three full days before last year’s opening. It’s unclear, however, whether that’s a direct result of the Saturday start, commission spokesman Travis Lau said.

“That’s a positive,” Lau said, but “that may or may not be influenced by the Saturday opening.”

Lau said the opening date’s influence is a “guessing game.” Perhaps that’s because of the decision’s polarizing nature.

Hunting experts told LNP younger hunters appreciate the opportunity to get out earlier and perhaps avoid taking Monday off work to hunt. Some older, more traditional hunters, on the other hand, are disappointed.

“We see a lot more younger people excited about it, but the older guys are upset,” said Jamie Musser, owner of Mussers Outdoors in Ephrata.

Musser said many veteran hunters like going out Monday so they can “shoot the bull and play cards,” and make a two- or three- day vacation out of it. Now they feel rushed to leave Friday night or Saturday morning and leave less than a day later.

Harold Daub, executive director of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists, said hunters who that travel find the new opening date tough on their schedules. But he’s heard from other local hunters who are hunting again on opening day this year for the first time “in several years.”

Another concern some hunters have is competition, Daub said. The typical opening day records half the year’s harvest. In other words, if you don’t go out Saturday, you might miss out.

Daub pointed out that hunters aren’t losing a day — they’re adding one, and one more day of firearms deer season is a good thing.

“My message is to my organization is we have to be inclusive,” he said. “We have to look at the big picture.”

Daub argued that more traditional hunters might have to “suck it up” and focus on the benefits of an earlier opening date: chief among them, more participation.

“The more licenses we sell the more it helps all of our wildlife and the enjoyment all of us get from it,” he said.