Just over 1,500 antlerless deer licenses for Lancaster County’s wildlife management unit (WMU) were left from over the weekend, and they sold out in less than four hours on Monday morning.

The Lancaster County Treasurer's Office opened at 8 a.m. Monday morning for the first day of over-the-counter antlerless deer license sales. Licenses for the WMU 5B, which covers nearly all of Lancaster County and parts of several surrounding counties, sold out by 11:30 a.m., according to Deputy Treasurer Matt Acker. WMU 5B had 1,691 tags available as of Friday morning.

“At our highest point, we had over 200 people in line,” said Lancaster County Treasurer Amber Martin. Martin said that there have been more than 1,300 over-the-counter sales as of 3:42 p.m. The price per license was $6.97.

Acker said the line started to thin out after the licenses for WMU 5B sold out, but added that sales for WMU 5C, which covers a sliver of northeast Lancaster County and parts of Chester County, Berks County and several suburban Philadelphia counties, continued throughout the day.

Since July, the Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office has sold more than 30,000 antlerless licenses, something Acker said he and his staff take pride in.

“There is some friendly competition between offices,” Acker said, noting that the relatively low number of licenses available for WMU 5B drew in hunters who knew they would go quickly.

Before Monday, the first day of over-the-counter license sales, hunters could only carry three antlerless deer licenses but could buy three more with the opening of sales, totalling six. If a hunter successfully harvests an antlerless deer, they can purchase another license.

This is the second year that hunters across Pennsylvania were able to buy leftover antlerless deer licenses in person. Prior to 2021, hunters had to buy their licenses through the mail.

Any treasurer’s office in the state can sell tags for any WMU in the state.