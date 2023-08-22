One out of every 11 Lancaster County residents — nearly 50,000 people — faces limited or uncertain access to adequate food, according to a new report.

The newly released hunger mapping study found that food access is unequal across Lancaster County. Children have more limited access to food than adults — their rate of food insecurity is 1 in 8, affecting 15,160 children total. Hispanic and Black residents are 3.5 times more likely to experience food insecurity than white residents.

Food bank administrators, health officials, agriculture expert and nonprofit leaders came together at Southern Market on Tuesday to present the new study, which aims to document the extent of hunger in Lancaster County and identify ways to improve access to social services.

The hunger mapping report concludes that food pantries are often the first place that families living through food insecurity go for help but that access is unequal. Southern, southeastern and northwestern Lancaster County residents have access to fewer food pantries, limited weekend and evening hours create scheduling issues and the number of Spanish-speaking staff and volunteers is low in comparison to the number of Spanish-speaking residents who visit food pantries.

What is the hunger mapping report?

Titled the Lancaster County Community Hunger Mapping Final Report, the study analyzes the root causes of food insecurity and documents the underutilization of key programs.

Alice Yoder, executive director of community health at Lancaster General Health, said a lack of coordination, strategic management and measurement had limited the decades-long effort to improve food access in Lancaster County.

"We cannot improve what we cannot measure," Yoder said.

Yoder said the report will allow all those who are working to reduce food insecurity in Lancaster County to be more effective in their work.

Joe Arthur, chief executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said the report is a road map that will allow the nonprofit and private partners that helped fund the report to be strategic in advocating for political change.

Arthur said expanding food access is a bipartisan issue. He added that local, state and federal officials are key partners in that work.

What does food insecurity mean?

The report defines "food insecure" as a lack of, or limited access to, adequate food to meet the nutrition needs of an active, healthy person. It means access to adequate calories but also access to fruits and vegetables.

The report maps food insecurity by measuring many different metrics, among them: the number of food pantries in a location, how opening hours affect access, how regulations on who can use a food pantry and what documentation they must provide affects access, how far residents must travel to reach a food pantry, what other options exist for charitable food outside of food pantries (school breakfast and lunch programs, SNAP and other federal programs that can be used at grocery and convenience stores), and how the food products and aid programs available at various locations (food pantries compared to grocery stores and convenience stores) affects access to healthy food like fresh produce.

What are some of the changes recommended in the report?

The report estimates that 85% of food pantry visitors are eligible for the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program but only 50% use it. Study authors advocate for the expansion of SNAP and other policy changes that could expand the role of food pantries in providing social services.

Study authors suggest that food pantries should stock essential items like diapers, clothing and toiletries that are not covered by SNAP and also make an effort to connect food pantry visitors with other social services such as housing and shelter programs, rent and utility bill assistance, financial literacy classes and internet access.

The report also recommends the expansion of programs such as double-up food bucks, which can be paired with SNAP to match purchases of fresh produce dollar-for-dollar, that increase access to fruits and vegetables.

Zach Zook, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank senior policy research manager who coordinated the report’s research, said the expanded child tax credit dramatically decreased food insecurity for children during the pandemic. He said the expiration of that expanded tax credit has meant that children and parents are now facing more food insecurity.

"Parents are most likely to go hungry," Zook said, explaining that the report's research shows parents are more likely to skip meals than to allow their children to skip meals.

How was the data gathered?

The report’s findings are based on interviews with 800 households, consisting of almost 2,000 individuals across Lancaster County.

Who sponsored the hunger mapping report?

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the Hunger-Free Lancaster County coalition worked together on the study. Funding came from the Steinman Foundation, High Foundation and the Lancaster County Community Foundation. In total, 50 organizations participated in the research efforts behind the report, including Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County.

How do you access the data?

The hunger mapping report is available online at centralpafoodbank.org/lchm. The online research includes interactive maps.

Zook said the mapping tools will get better over time as additional data is added from local partners who will continue to report data on food pantry usage in Lancaster County.

What does the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank do?

The nonprofit serves 202,500 residents each month across 27 central Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster, working with 1,050 partner agencies and utilizing 15,000 volunteers. It does not serve food itself but instead supplies food to its partner agencies and helps connect farmers and grocery stores to food pantries. There are 39 partner food banks in Lancaster County.

The nonprofit seeks to recognize the direct link between hunger and being marginalized and works toward addressing racism and other systems of inequality.

What is Hunger-Free Lancaster County?

This coalition has been around since 2010 and sets a goal of ensuring sustainable access to three healthy meals a day for all county residents. The group includes nonprofit, private, faith-based, government and grassroots organizations.