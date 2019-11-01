Hundreds of people were without power in Lancaster County on Friday morning after severe thunderstorms moved through on Halloween night, while high winds toppled trees and heavy rain flooded roads.

Nearly 200 customers were without power near Lititz as of 7 a.m. on November 1, according to the PPL outages map, near Sutter Hill.

Near the Chester County line, nearly 70 customers were without power because of tree limbs on wires. Another 130 customers past Honey Brook off the Horseshoe Pike in Chester County were also without power because of weather.

Near Conestoga, another 92 customers were without power because of a blown fuse. Throughout the rest of Lancaster County, scattered outages were also reported.

Storm damage

Flash flooding was also leaving roads closed throughout the county on Friday morning. The Conestoga River was flooding roads and fields in West Earl Township.

Around 8 a.m., a car was stuck in water at Turkey Hill Road in West Earl Township.

Earlier, crews responded to a water rescue on a road in West Earl Township around 6 a.m. when a car got stuck on a flooded road. Firefighters were able to walk the driver out.

In Millersville late Thursday, water was covering Blue Ridge Drive and Wabank Road, and a fallen tree was blocking Manor Avenue.

Road hazards were also reported Friday in Manor Township and Pequea Township, as well as East Earl and West Earl.

Record rain in Harrisburg

In Dauphin County, 2.63 inches of rain fell at the Harrisburg International Airport, setting a record for October 31. It broke the old record of 1.33 inches set in 1939.

Friday's forecast

Friday is forecast to be "abundantly sunny" but much cooler than Thursday, with a high in the low 50s. Get the forecast, plus radar and the 7-day outlook, here.

Welcome back, Autumn! Gusty winds will make for a wind chill effect this morning. Currently (6:00am) in Lancaster, it's 42 degrees with a wind chill ~32. #FootballWeather #SweaterWeather #StoketheFire #MountainFlurries #NovemberIsHere #WintersComing — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) November 1, 2019

