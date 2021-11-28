In a ceremony witnessed by hundreds of Jewish faithful and others from across the community, Lancaster city’s menorah was lit Sunday night, marking the beginning of Hanukkah.

Onlookers packed into Penn Square to witness the lighting, which came just a day after the menorah was found heavily damaged and vandalized.

“Let’s remember to add light to the world, to our city and our community,” said Rabbi Jack Paskoff of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, who led the ceremony. “Let’s make sure we’re doing everything possible to defeat powers of darkness.”

The menorah’s metal arms were found twisted and bent Saturday morning, making it unusable. While local leaders are unsure if the defacement was an act of anti-Semitic hatred, they believe whoever damaged it did so intentionally.

City police are investigating the incident.

Though a local blacksmith helped partially repair the menorah to make it useable for Sunday night’s ceremony, the piece still appeared damaged. Mark Lewin, the York artist who built the menorah, will further repair it Tuesday.

The eight days of Hanukkah represent light, joy, holiness, community, friendship, faith, unity and miracles, Paskoff said, though “there are forces in our community and forces in the world that want to darken the world.”

“To them, eight days (of Hanukkah) represents hate, violence, destruction, intolerance, intimidation, oppression, ignorance and prejudice,” he said. “But as a community – as a Jewish community and as a Lancaster community – we’ve come to add light to the world instead.”

Mayor Danene Sorace spoke at the event, referring to Hanukkah as “a festival of light.”

“I don’t know any better way to celebrate the start of the holiday season than for us to gather today and let our light shine together as a community,” she said. “There is no shadow that can overtake us.”

Miriam Baumgartner, board president of the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster, which helped purchase the menorah along with the Klehr Center for Jewish Life at Franklin & Marshall College, said it was important for people in the community to see the lasting physical impacts of the vandalism.

The Jewish people, Baumgartner said, are a minority community.

“We’re a people who have been hated since creation, practically,” she said. “Many people don’t realize the severity of that hatred.”

Hanukkah itself came about as a result of anti-Semitic vandalism, Baumgartner said, serving as a reminder of when the Jewish temple in Jerusalem was defiled. A small group of Jewish faithful retook the temple, keeping its lamp alight for eight days on a single day’s supply of oil.

Jewish people across the world celebrate Hanukkah to remember the miracle of the oil.

Others continued to voice support to the Jewish community in the wake of the vandalism.

State Senator Scott Martin said he was “very disheartened” to learn of the act, saying vandalism “should never be tolerated and is always disappointing; and when the very symbol of a religion is desecrated by vandalism it is unacceptable and reprehensible.

“Our country, and specifically our Commonwealth, were founded on religious freedom,” Martin continued. “There is no place for hatred in Lancaster County and we remain steadfast in our openness to people of all faiths.”

The City of Lancaster, city council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El and the Lancaster Downtown Ministerium issued statements denouncing the vandalism Saturday. The Ministerium, a collection of interfaith communities in Lancaster city, will send a non-Jewish representative to attend a lighting ceremony each night of Hanukkah.

Smith-Wade-El and fellow city council member Janet Diaz were present for Sunday’s lighting, along with county commissioners Craig Lehman and Ray D’Agostino.

Commission Chairman Joshua Parsons and Congressman Lloyd Smucker will attend lighting ceremonies on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, Paskoff said.

Congregation Shaarai Shomayim will split duties of lighting the menorah each night of Hanukkah along with JCAL, the Klehr Center, Temple Beth El Lancaster and Chabad Jewish Enrichment Center.

Paskoff thanked local leaders and the hundreds of others who attended the lighting ceremony.

“Your presence here gives hope and light at what could be a very dark time,” he said.