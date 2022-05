Make-A-Wish returned once again in 2022 for its annual Mother Day's Truck Convoy.

500 big rig trucks from around the country were in attendance. Make-A-Wish and were aiming to raise more than $600,000 this year; you can donate to the cause here.

You can check out the livestream on LNP|LancasterOnline's Facebook page below. A map of the route is listed as well.