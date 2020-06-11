An Ephrata man faces more than 60 harassment charges after police said he used an online program to send hundreds of explicit text messages to a Lancaster woman from more than two dozen phone numbers.

That’s according to Lancaster city police, who filed charges Wednesday against Nathan T. Kauffman, 28.

According to charging documents, the Lancaster woman first contacted police about the messages, which contained sexual language, in June 2019. At that time, she reported that she received about 15 of the messages from four different numbers, police said.

“The text messages were sent at all hours of the night and in the early morning,” police said.

The woman again spoke to police in February, telling them she had since received several hundred of the lewd messages from about 25 different phone numbers, according to charging documents.

Through their investigation, police said they were able to learn that the phone numbers were linked to an internet application called TextNow, which assigns users phone numbers so they can send messages.

Using court orders, police said they were able to get subscriber information from TextNow officials and internet providers that linked Kauffman to the messages.

The woman told police she knew Kauffman and he had previously been caught with photos of her on his computer, according to charging documents.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police have since charged Kauffman with 64 misdemeanor counts of harassment, as well as a single count of stalking.

Online court documents show he was arraigned on those charges Thursday morning.

As of Thursday afternoon, those documents showed that Kauffman is free from prison on $25,000 unsecured bail. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Related coverage