Six Lancaster County farms comprising more than 400 acres were among a total 2,710 acres preserved this week in Pennsylvania.

That’s according to officials at the state Department of Agriculture, who announced Thursday that 32 farms, spread among 17 counties, had been preserved.

The farmland was preserved through a combination of state- and county-level funding, officials said in a news release.

In Lancaster County, that funding amounted to $426,657 from the state, with a county-level contribution of $593,307. It was enough to preserve 407 local acres, ensuring they’ll remain available only for agricultural purposes into the future, according to the announcement.

Lancaster County's preserved farms included:

— A 19-acre sheep and goat operation known as the Philip E. and Sharon L. Fullerton Farm

— A 37-acre crop operation known as the Jeremy L. and Jay A. Garber Farm.

— A 159-acre crop operation known as the D. Neidigh Farm.

— A 96-acre crop operation known as the David James Nolt Farm.

— A 48-acre sheep and goat operation known as TTJ Enterprises LLC.

— A 48-acre dairy operation known as the John Ivan and Suetta N. Zimmerman Farm.

The exact locations of those farms were not included in the announcement. The individual costs to preserve each farm also were not included.

All told, 177 farms were preserved across Pennsylvania in 2020 through a combination of state- and county-level efforts, officials said. That amounts to 14,727 acres, or an area nearly the size of Manheim Township in suburban Lancaster.

“Lancaster County is a leader, with over 1,000 farms preserved through the state program and in partnership with Lancaster Farmland Trust, a non-profit organization,” state officials said in the announcement.

Since 1988, some 591,819 acres have been preserved across 5,813 Pennsylvania farms, officials said. That’s a land area just slightly smaller than Lancaster County.

