The Lancaster Airport terminal hummed Wednesday afternoon with over a hundred people eager to learn more about the process of getting a Real ID compliant driver’s license or identification card.

State Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument hosted two Real ID seminars at the airport Wednesday afternoon —one at 4 p.m. and another at 6 p.m.

By 3:45 p.m. every seat in the makeshift auditorium was filled, and chairs were being pulled to create more seating for the attendants still filing in.

By 5 p.m., the attendees for the next session were already signing in.

The hourlong presentation by Sarah Baker, Real ID program manager at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, covered everything from what a Real ID document is and who needs one to reviewing individual documents that are acceptable.

Staff for both senators also helped people fill out applications for birth certificates that they would then submit to the state Vital Records office in Harrisburg themselves, on site. Anne Cooper, Lancaster County’s register of wills and clerk of the Orphans’ Court, assisted attendees in obtaining copies for their marriage certificate.

Sally Rohrer, 83, said she decided to come to the seminar after hearing her friends discuss their experiences of applying for the the document over lunch.

Although Rohrer has a passport that is valid for another six years, “I think I might still get it,” she said.

Rohrer said it might be worth it to have the identification to visit her children who live on the West Coast.

At the very least, “I thought I needed something to talk about at lunch too,” she said.

Some takeaways

Obtaining a Real ID is not mandatory in Pennsylvania.

If you have a valid U.S. passport, you do not have to have a Real ID driver’s license or identification card to board a commercial flight even after Oct. 1, 2020.

If you have a Real ID driver’s license, but want to transfer the designation to your identification card, you can for no cost. And vice versa.

However, you may not have a Real ID driver’s license and a state identification card at the same time.

PennDOT driver’s license centers in this area do not process Real IDs on Mondays. Only the photo centers are open on Monday.

You can apply for a Real IDs at the driver’s license centers Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.