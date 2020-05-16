“God gave us humor because He knew we were going to need it,” says artist and author Bruce Garrabrandt.

Known for his whimsical art with comical captions, Garrabrandt says he came to that conclusion at an outdoor show four days following 9/11.

Visitors to the show found his style of colored-pencil art humorous. They said they were thankful for having a reason to laugh after the recent horrific tragedy. Humbled by those comments, Garrabrandt began to focus more on drawing his self-described “random acts of artistic nonsense.”

Picture a trio of pigs on a golf course with the caption, “Sausage Links,” or two pigs talking in the front seat of a car with the caption, “Are your brakes squealing ... or is that you?”

As we struggle to understand how COVID-19 has so quickly and radically changed our way of life, Garrabrandt muses how The Golden Age of Comedy resulted from America’s Great Depression in the 1930s.

Today’s pandemic shows similarities to that historic time, he says. High unemployment, financial crisis, bread lines and food kitchens to feed the hungry were a reality in those days. To escape personal and economic problems, people turned to comedy. Radio was free and film studios offered reduced rates.

“Americans needed to laugh then, and I think we need to laugh now,” says Garrabrandt, of Terre Hill.

In the March issue of Psychology Today magazine, Michele Kerulis, a professor at The Family Institute at Northwestern University, said: “Our current health crisis is not a laughing matter, but humor releases feel-good neurochemicals and creates social bonds, vital during these tough times.”

Garrabrandt, 65, discovered that combining comedy with creative artistry gave him a rare niche in the art world. But it took seven years drawing traditional wildlife and landscape art before he introduced whimsical wildlife drawings with punchline titles.

“Humor connects us to one another. Good comedy makes for camaraderie,” he says.

Garrabrandt’s passion for art began in second grade when he became fascinated with his teacher’s blackboard colored-chalk drawings. He spent hours teaching himself how to draw. That persistence and patience paid off and resulted years later in his first book, “The Power of Having Desire,” published in 2004. The book is a testament to how he became an artist without any innate talent or training, but through his relentless desire to fulfill his dream. The book earned recognition from personalities such as comedian Tom Conway and Bil Keane, creator of the Family Circus cartoon.

A love of language and writing, coupled with parental advice, took Garrabrandt to the University of Delaware, where he earned a degree in English plus certification in secondary education. After graduation, he realized teaching wasn’t his calling. Instead, employment as a newspaper advertising account representative seemed a good fit to use his verbal skills and creative thinking. During time off work he continued to pursue his art. At 30, he began to market his artwork on weekends at juried arts festivals and galleries. Six years later, he made the move to full-time artist and author.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After 35 years as a professional artist and author, Garrabrandt’s artwork collection includes 10 published books and hundreds of limited-edition prints. He credits his cats for writing two gift books, “My Name Is On The Deed, But The Cats Own The House” and “Yarnivore,” saying his role was only artist and stenographer.

Clever book titles complement the witty cover art, such as “Cattle Drive,” showing cows driving cars, or “The Milky Weigh,” showing a cow on a scale. Two inspirational books, “Make Yourself Ageless” and “Life Lines,” are aimed at helping people find ways to enjoy more creative, fulfilling lives.

Garrabrandt also creates traditional art prints of wildlife, scenery and places. He offers programs about his art and a DVD, “Nature With A Twist,” showcasing his whimsical wildlife art with original comic monologues.

His artwork is also on display at The Artist’s Inn & Gallery, 117 E. Main St., Terre Hill, the bed and breakfast he operates with his wife, Jan.

Looking back over his career, Garrabrandt says he feels blessed to do what he loves in ways that touch others. And he has no plans to retire in this lifetime from what brings him great joy. Like comedian Steve Allen, he acknowledges that humorous ideas come more readily as he gets older.

“The longer I live, the more experiences there are for me to draw upon (no pun intended),” he says, “and the easier it is to create playful word and picture combinations.”

For more information, visit artbybruce.com.

What to read next