After heavy storms hit the county on Thursday, the weekend is expected to be warm and dry.
Friday will be partly cloudy and humid, with temperatures in the upper-80s. Today will be a high of 87 and a low of 64.
The National Weather Service in State College says humidity will be at 100% today, with a UV Index of 10.
The humidity will stick around this weekend, too, with temps staying around 88 both Saturday and Sunday.
Both days this weekend have a 10% chance of rain.
Storms in Lancaster County aren't likely again until around the middle of next week, according to NWS.