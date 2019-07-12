Farmer071019
After heavy storms hit the county on Thursday, the weekend is expected to be warm and dry. 

Friday will be partly cloudy and humid, with temperatures in the upper-80s. Today will be a high of 87 and a low of 64. 

The National Weather Service in State College says humidity will be at 100% today, with a UV Index of 10. 

The humidity will stick around this weekend, too, with temps staying around 88 both Saturday and Sunday.

Both days this weekend have a 10% chance of rain. 

Storms in Lancaster County aren't likely again until around the middle of next week, according to NWS.