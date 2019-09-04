Wednesday will be mostly clear skies and warm weather, with 90% humidity.
Today's expected to be the hottest day of the week, with a high near 90, dropping back down to a low of 60 tonight.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Lancaster County, mostly after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.
"A few storms could become strong enough to produce localized wind damage this afternoon, mainly across the central mountains and Susquehanna Valley," NWS tweeted.
Temps will drop back down to the mid-to-high-70s later in the week, with Thursday's high around 79 and Friday's high around 74.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and showers are expected on Friday.