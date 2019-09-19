Chef José Andrés encouraged a Lancaster audience Thursday night to embrace a “new American dream,” one in which more people are willing to offer help and hope “to those that you don’t know.”

Answering questions in the chapel of Lancaster Theological Seminary, as part of a community health series hosted by CHI St. Joseph Children's Health, Andrés talked about his experience as an immigrant in the United States, about the need to abandon a pervasive “us-versus-them” attitude in order to build community and about the hard work of feeding hundreds of thousands of people after natural disasters.

The white-bearded restaurateur, author and humanitarian arrived in Lancaster not long after returning from the Bahamas, where he and his nongovernmental organization, World Central Kitchen, have served more than 370,000 meals to those who have lost everything to the devastation of last month’s Hurricane Dorian.

A naturalized American citizen from Spain, Andrés talked about how he wants people in other countries to know that "America is a place with a very big heart. ... Empathy is always the best of America.

“You see empathy in every community” when there’s a natural disaster, he said. “The best of America shows up. It’s not about being a Democrat or Republican or independent. It’s about three words: ‘We the people,’ The ‘we’ is more important than the ‘I.’ ”

Andrés suggested that when there’s a crisis, such as the natural disasters after which his group sets up kitchens to feed thousands, people should be doing more than praying about it one hour a week in church.

We must all become people of action, he said, adding that people should also reach out to those they disagree with — "not just the people who are applauding for you all the time.

"I believe that all persons are men and women of faith," Andrés said. "They may not pray to the same god that we do. ... I hear people say, 'I'm not a person of faith,' and then I see the work they do out in the field. ... They are serving a higher purpose."

He suggested that immigrants like him “have this amazing responsibility on our shoulders to be diplomats, to be agents of unity, to be agents of good, to be humble and tell the stories of the places we come from — but also understanding and embracing the new places we belong.

“I was humbled to become an American,” Andrés said. “We have to give back, because we get so much more” in becoming citizens.

"I learned that immigrants have this amazing, beautiful power to connect people ... to tell people that where we come from is a beautiful place, with people that share the same values, the same heart, the same love for family and country, the same willingness to succeed," Andrés said.

"Immigrants are what keep the world together, because in the hard moments, we are people that are understanding (that) our role is to convince them that we want to be there to support them, to support the community, and to tell them that people from far away are nice people, too, like they are," he added.

Building community

Answering questions posed by CHI St. Joseph Children's Health president Phil Goropoulos, Andrés talked about how people of different political stripes must work together to solve problems.

"I believe that having different points of view makes us richer," Andrés said. "We'll always respect each other. The moment you lose that respect, you stop being who you are. ... We're in the business of building up friendships, building up hope, not tearing down the DNA of who we are."

Andrés, 50, has established such restaurants as Zaytinya, Jaleo and minibar by José Andrés in Washington. He has also established restaurants in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, along with Florida and Texas.

He recalled for the audience that, when setting up his eatery, Jaleo, in Washington, he realized it was right across the street from the historic Missing Soldiers Office, where nurse Clara Barton had treated wounded men from both sides of the conflict during the Civil War.

"Probably her spirit touched me," Andrés said. "If a woman like this can do all this with almost nothing, then a cook like me ... can feed a lot of people if we only have the will to do it."

Andrés' World Central Kitchen also prepared millions of meals after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, and has served food after other disasters including California wild fires and Midwestern floods.

While speaking in the seminary chapel, Andrés stood in front of a row of images of saints. It was hard not to count him among them, considering all the good his organization has done.

But he'd probably reject the label.

While it’s great to have heroes, Andrés told the audience, we must pay tribute to the ordinary volunteers of this world.

“We need to embrace ... the people who are nameless and voiceless but do the hard work” — like the thousands of volunteers who are on the ground, feeding hurricane victims until Andrés can return to the Caribbean.

Andrés’ accolades include humanitarian of the year from the James Beard Foundation, the list of most influential people by Time magazine and a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.