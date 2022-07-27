Humane Pennsylvania will celebrate Dog Days of Summer this weekend with a fee-waived adoption event.

The event runs from Friday through Sunday, according to recent release from the organization. Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical will be covering adoption fees for all cats, dogs, and critters during the event.

Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it is at the Lancaster Center for Animal Life Saving at 2195 Lincoln Highway.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to sponsor a free adoption weekend in support of Humane Pennsylvania’s efforts to help animals find loving homes within our community,” said Jenna Kaufman Marketing Manager at Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical in the press release.

Fee-waived adoptions include:

-Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

-Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)

-Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

-Flea treatment

-Microchipping and chip registration

-Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food

Anyone wishing to adopt is encouraged to visit the shelter or HumanePA.org. All potential adopters are required to go through the same adoption screening process during this adoption event. Once an adoption interest form is approved, the pet adoption fee will be waived.

To view the available adoptable animals go to humanepa.org/adoption or meet them at the shelter during operating hours. For more information about the adoption event call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.