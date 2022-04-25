Humane Pennsylvania will celebrate National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, Saturday, with a fee-waived adoption event that begins April 29 and continues through May 1. All adoption fees for dogs, cats and critters will be waived at the Lancaster County and Berks County adoption centers. The event is sponsored by Rob and Margy (no last names provided), in memory of their late cousin Barbara V. Andrews.

All adoptions include Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day adoption health supplement, spaying or neutering prior to adoptions, vaccinations and de-worming medication, flea treatment, microchipping anc chip registration, and a 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food.

All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s diligent adoption screening process; approval is not guaranteed.

The Humane League of Lancaster County is located at 2195 Lincoln Highway E. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving is located at 1801 N. 11th St. in Reading. Adoptions hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To view Humane Pennsylvania’s available adoptable animals, visit at humanepa.org/adoption.

For more information about adoptions, call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.