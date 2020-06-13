The man in charge of the region’s largest partnership of animal welfare organizations has been placed on administrative leave after he posted a racially offensive comment on social media.

Karel Minor, president and CEO of Humane Pennsylvania, apologized for the post after a screenshot spread online. Minor also announced his resignation as president of Owen J. Roberts’ school board in Chester County.

The post was criticized for attempting to make light of George Floyd’s death, but Minor maintains his comment was taken out of context.

“Although the comment was stripped of its context as part of a discussion with a friend about white privilege, my disgust for police brutality, and was intended to mean exactly the opposite of the words used, out of context the statement is horrific,” Minor said in an email, adding that he firmly supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Asked for further comment on the intent of his post and his employment status, Minor directed a reporter to Humane Pennsylvania’s statement posted Thursday on Facebook. In the post, the organization confirmed its board of directors placed Minor on administrative leave “until the results of a thorough investigation into the post on his personal Facebook page is completed.”

It continued: “We take this matter very seriously and value diversity and inclusion in the workplace and our community. We remain committed to provide the community with animal welfare services.”

Humane Pennsylvania, known for its efforts to protect and rescue animals, was founded in 2013 as a merger between the Humane League of Lancaster County and the Humane Society of Berks County. The organization's pet adoption facility in Lancaster County is located on Lincoln Highway East.

