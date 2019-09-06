The Humane League of Lancaster County announced that it has taken in several animals displaced because of Hurricane Dorian.

According to its Facebook post, the animals brought to the Humane League were in shelters previously.

This move is meant to ease the pressure on animal shelters in areas affected by Dorian, so that pets that are lost or displaced during the storm have shelter.

The Humane League has taken in 15 cats and 10 dogs, WGAL reported.

Those who want to help the displaced animals are encouraged to either adopt at the Humane League or donate via their website.

The Humane League also has a wishlist on its website, including supplies like dry dog and cat food, laundry detergent and pet toys.