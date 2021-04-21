Human remains found during search for Linda Stoltzfoos, Amish teen missing since June

Human remains were discovered during the search for the body of Linda Stoltzfoos, who has been missing since June 21 when she didn't return to her Upper Leacock Township home after church, in a rural area in eastern Lancaster County, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The remains were discovered by a team consisting of the FBI, East Lampeter Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, the district attorney's office said in a news release. The remains have not been identified.

The Lancaster County coroner was called to the scene, which will be forensically processed, according to the news release. The remains will be released to the coroner for official identification and a determination of cause and manner of death.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed his office was called to the scene sometime on Wednesday afternoon. Diamantoni said he could not comment more on the remains that were found because of the ongoing investigation. Diamantoni said an autopsy will be conducted on Friday.

Stoltzfoos’ family was notified of the body’s discovery, the district attorney’s office said.

The news release did not specify where the remains were found.

The district attorney’s office said they are working closely with members of the recovery team and will provide more updates to the public at a later time. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement and other community groups have searched extensively since June to bring Linda Stoltzfoos home, the district attorney's office said. The searches consisted of over 15,000 man hours.

Justo Smoker, 35, of Paradise Township, was charged with homicide Dec. 21 — six months to the day the 18-year-old Stoltzfoos went missing while walking from church to her parents’ Upper Leacock Township home.

He had been previously charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment after investigators said they found surveillance video showing his car was near where a woman believed to be Stoltzfoos was last seen. That was on July 10.

Smoker’s attorney, Christopher Tallarico, declined comment when asked about the discovery of the remains.

Investigators zeroed in on Smoker after obtaining surveillance video from a home on Beechdale Road. It showed his car at an intersecting farm lane near Stumptown Road, which is the road Stoltzfoos' church is on.

The intersection was the last place Stoltzfoos was seen and is just four-tenths of a mile from her home, but the footage does not show her getting into the car. Other witnesses have told police that they saw an Amish woman in a car fitting the description of Smoker's vehicle later that day.

Authorities have also matched DNA samples collected by swabbing Smoker's cheeks to DNA samples found on Stoltzfoos' blue bra and white stockings. Pennsylvania State Police found the items July 10 while searching a wooded area near a Ronks business where Smoker had also been seen.

And several Amish females told investigators that a car matching Smoker’s and driven by a person fitting his description drove suspiciously around them near where Stoltzfoos disappeared on that day and the day before.

Smoker is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. He has never publicly said anything about the case.

Since Stoltzfoos' disappearance, hundreds of people — most of them Amish, along with search and rescue organizations, police and volunteer firefighters — have participated in numerous searches. Searches began near Stoltzfoos' home but later expanded to the wooded Welsh Mountain area southeast of New Holland.

