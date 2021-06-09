Human remains were found in a parking lot behind Target and The Amish Farm & House off of Route 30 in East Lampeter Township on Wednesday morning, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed.

Authorities were called to the 2300 block of Covered Bridge Drive at 9:36 a.m. after receiving a report of human remains being found, East Lampeter Township police said in a news release.

Diamantoni confirmed that the remains were human, but didn't say if it was a man or woman.

The remains are not clearly recognizable, and dental records will need to be examined in order to ascertain an identity, Diamantoni said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

It was hard to tell how long the remains had been there from the initial investigation, Diamantoni said.

Police said that the public is in no immediate danger.

A detective with East Lampeter Township said that a report of human remains was called in, but didn't detail how they were found.