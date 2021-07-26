Human bones were discovered on a small outcropping in the Susquehanna River on Monday morning, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The skeletal remains appeared to have been washed up on a small, unnamed island in the river north of Ely Island, about a mile and a half south of Koser Park in Conoy Township, Diamantoni said. It was not immediately clear when or how the bones were discovered.

The coroner’s office is conducting an investigation to determine the origin of the remains.

Three bones in total were discovered, though Diamantoni could not share what type of bones they were, citing the ongoing investigation.

Diamantoni was unsure how long the remains had been in the river, though he said they did not appear to have belonged to someone who entered the river recently. The bones themselves were completely skeletal, with no tissue attached to them.

The unnamed island where the bones were found is just a few feet in diameter and is in a marshy area that is sometimes submerged, but can rise when water levels drop, Diamantoni said.

Susquehanna Regional police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.