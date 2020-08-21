Gov. Tom Wolf ordered schools closed April 9, leaving districts in Lancaster County and across the state scrambling to find ways to shift the remainder of the school year online.

On Tuesday, thousands of students will begin to return to classrooms, where much focus has been placed on mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

But what about the buses many students take to get to school? What measures are being taken to keep the coronavirus from spreading among the young passengers and drivers responsible for safely transporting them?

Some buses can carry up to 77 passengers at once with as many as three to a seat. Social distancing is all but impossible without drastically reducing the number of passengers each bus carries.

Edward Flavin, a spokesman for Durham Bus Services, which transports students at Elizabethtown Area and Donegal school districts, said the company is doing what it can to keep students and drivers safe.

“The safety of our employees and passengers is our number one priority. ... Drivers are screened every day prior to beginning work,” Flavin said, adding temperature checks are performed each morning and buses are sanitized on a regular basis.

“Drivers will disinfect high-touch areas such as handrails and the corners of seats after each bus run,” Penn Manor School District spokesman Brian Wallace said.

“Schools will be staggering student dismissals and arrivals and will have multiple points of entry and exit, when possible, to reduce congestion to/from buses,” he said.

Some school districts are suggesting parents transport their children to school, a suggestion that is strongly encouraged at Solanco, one of the largest county school districts by geographic area.

“Since Solanco is such a large, rural area, we are unable to provide more buses that would allow us to maintain 6 feet of social distance on buses,” notes the district’s reopening guidebook for parents.

In addition, the district notes that if one student passenger tests positive for COVID-19, practically all passengers on the same bus who have sat longer than 10 minutes will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Ephrata Area School District precautions appear nearly identical to state guidelines, which include wearing masks, promoting social distancing among students at bus stops, disinfecting buses following each run and opening windows for increased ventilation.

It is going a step further by requiring personal protective equipment onboard each bus, according to district spokeswoman Sarah McBee, including disposable masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes.

“At the end of each day, an electrostatic sprayer will be used to clean each vehicle with a CDC-compliant cleaner,” she said.

She also said there will be fewer students using buses to get to school.

“We have approximately 30% of our students who normally receive district transportation providing their own transportation or have enrolled in our online learning mode of instruction,” she said.

Dan Fiorilli, area general manager for Student Transportation of America, said the bus company is working with its districts “in any way we can.” The company serves Hempfield School District.

He said some districts are requiring drivers to enforce mask-wearing. The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday said it is requiring students to wear masks “at all times” while in school, with few exceptions, even if they are able to maintain 6 feet of social distance.

Fiorilli described the process as requested by Hempfield.

“If a student refuses to wear a mask, the bus will come to a stop,” he said. The bus driver will then contact the bus dispatcher, who will coordinate with the school district to obtain contact information for the student’s parents.

If parents cannot be reached, the bus will remain idle until a district official reaches the bus and handles further disciplinary action.