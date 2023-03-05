Jason J. Shackelford attacked his girlfriend twice, had been slapped with a restraining order and yet was free on probation when police say he raped and strangled to death the woman’s 12-year-old daughter last month.

How?

The two attacks happened in December 2019 and January 2020. The woman reported both to police and, after the first attack, obtained a temporary protection from abuse order from a judge barring Shackelford from contacting her. He ignored the order in committing the second attack, pointing a gun at her chest when she wouldn’t let him into her home.

Three years later, the 39-year-old Columbia man is behind bars – but not for those two attacks.

On Feb. 8, while the woman was working a night shift as a nurse, Shackelford raped, then strangled to death her daughter from a previous relationship, police say. Shackelford is charged with raping, strangling and killing 12-year-old Elaina Smith in her Columbia home. He is also charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual offenses for what police say he did to Elaina’s mother, who had recently broken off her relationship with Shackelford, the day after he killed the girl.

(LNP|LancasterOnline does not identify by name, without their permission, people who report being sexually assaulted. Efforts to reach the woman by phone and through social media for comment were unsuccessful.)

Experts on law enforcement and domestic violence said that Shackelford’s case, in which the woman ultimately did not cooperate with police, exemplifies the challenges of prosecuting domestic violence cases, where emotions and the complex psychological dynamics of an abusive relationship run up against an evidence-based and adversarial legal system built on the premise of “innocent until proven guilty.”

“We want to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable, and when you see in these cases a victim who has been hurt, who has been significantly harmed, who doesn't necessarily want to or feel comfortable cooperating or testifying … that just can just be heartbreaking,” said Greg Rowe, executive director of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association. “And the victim did nothing wrong.”

Understanding the victim

The court records documenting Shackelford’s history of violence against Elaina’s mother and the legal resolution of his case are typical of domestic violence cases, experts said.

The woman did not testify against Shackelford, court documents show, and she withdrew the protection from abuse order she obtained.

“It’s out of fear of retaliation of being further harmed, and I think folks need to understand how skilled abusers are at controlling their victims,” said Julie Bancroft, chief public affairs officer for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Abusers control and instill fear in their victims, leading to decisions that don’t make sense to others, she said.

In 2021, 38,765 PFA orders were initiated statewide, and 8,544 were later withdrawn, according to data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts that Bancroft cited.

“We try not to focus too much on this number, because sometimes the plaintiff files, and a temporary PFA is all they need to feel safe. It can also give them time to seek help and make safety plans,” Bancroft said. “A victim also may not proceed with a final PFA or withdraw one for a number of reasons – fear being a primary motivator. They may be fearful that the abuser will retaliate. The time when a victim seeks help is the most dangerous.”

Victims often don’t proceed with prosecution, for similar reasons.

“A victim may rely financially on their abuser, or the abuser may be the child care provider. They may also share a home. If a victim has no other options, they may be forced to continue to live with the abuser,” Bancroft said.

Prosecutors work with victim advocates to try to encourage a victim to testify, Rowe said. But without their testimony, “It makes the job of proving the elements of the crime more difficult.”

Acknowledging the frequent refusal of victims to testify, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said her office employs professional staff who are trained to counsel victims.

Those advocates “will meet with victims, often multiple times, to make sure that the victim is fully informed about available service options, the process to file a protection from abuse order, and the potential outcomes to the prosecution,” Adams said.

Shackelford’s attacks

During an argument that started on Dec. 27, 2019, at the East Petersburg home where Shackelford and Elaina’s mother were then living, Shackelford punched and choked her, court records show.

She told police he had been drinking and wanted to get back together with her, but she did not.

She later told police that before allowing her to leave for the emergency room, Shackelford made her agree not to tell hospital staff what happened. She drove herself to Lancaster General Hospital, where she got six stitches for a cut. When she returned, Shackelford made her take off her clothes, and he forced her into sex.

She reported the attack to Northern Lancaster Regional police a week later, on Jan. 4, 2020, also telling an officer that Shackelford had taken her phone and wouldn’t let her call anyone.

On Jan. 6, she sought and was granted a protection from abuse order ordering Shackelford to stay away from her. In her application for the order, she recounted the assault and said Shackelford was harassing her via phone calls and texts, showing up at her work on multiple occasions and contacting her friends.

Sheriff deputies tried to serve Shackelford the temporary protection order in person but couldn’t find him, according to court documents. A deputy reached him by phone on Jan. 15, 2020, which counted as being served. Shackelford told the deputy he was in New York and wouldn’t be returning to Pennsylvania until his March court date, according to court documents.

But eight days later, on Jan. 23, he attacked Elaina’s mother again.

The woman called police and met them in a convenience store parking lot, where she told them Shackelford stuck a handgun at her chest when she refused to let him inside. The magazine fell out, and the woman tried to kick it away. Shackelford picked up the magazine and left.

Shackelford had told the sheriff’s deputy when he was served with the protection order on Jan. 15 that he didn’t have any guns, according to court documents. He was also not legally allowed to possess a firearm because he had a felony conviction in New York for a robbery.

Police charged Shackelford with two firearms violations for the second attack. Police on Jan. 24 also charged Shackelford with first-degree felony aggravated assault, domestic violence related, and first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats.

For the December attack, it took nearly two months for investigators to gather what they considered sufficient evidence for an arrest and charges were filed on Feb. 28: three counts of second-degree felony sexual assault, second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and witness intimidation.

Efforts to reach Shackelford’s attorney from the time were unsuccessful, and his current attorney, Lancaster County Chief Public Defender Christopher Tallarico, declined to comment.

A typical outcome

On Aug. 5, 2021, Shackelford pleaded guilty under a negotiated plea agreement to resolve both cases.

For the December 2019 attack, the three sexual assault charges were reduced to one second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault. Strangulation was reduced to a first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threat, and the aggravated assault was reduced to second-degree simple assault, domestic violence related. Witness intimidation was dropped.

For the January 2020 attack, aggravated assault was reduced to second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and the felony gun possession charge was reduced to a first-degree misdemeanor. The other gun charge (already a misdemeanor) remained, as did the terroristic threats charge.

Adams said plea bargains offer victims “a known outcome and some level of protection as compared to walking into a courtroom with the risk of an acquittal and no consequences. Plea agreements routinely result in meaningful consequences such as: a conviction, supervision including probation or parole, forfeiture of firearms, and counseling — these are all real consequences that give a victim closure and some level of safety, without having them testify.”

The district attorney’s office prosecutes about 845 domestic violence cases a year, which is about 16% of its overall caseload, she said.

Now-retired Judge Howard F. Knisely sentenced Shackelford to a total of five years of probation and ordered him to register as sex offender under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law. There are different levels to Megan’s Law. Because of the level of Shackelford’s crime and because a review found he could not legally be classified as a sexually violent predator, Shackelford did not face lifelong restrictions but was required to register his address with the Pennsylvania State Police for 15 years. Community notification was not required, nor was contact with children prohibited.

Efforts to reach Knisely for comment on the case were unsuccessful. Adams said she was ethically prohibited from commenting on Shackelford’s previous cases, citing the current case against him.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth, though, said he reviewed Shackelford’s 2019 and 2020 cases and concluded the handing was typical of most domestic violence cases.

Ashworth said Knisely held a “thorough and complete colloquy” — questions to ensure a defendant’s plea is “knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently made.”

“Judge Knisely was not privy to any discussions held between the (assistant district attorney) and defense counsel that led to the terms of the plea agreement,” Ashworth said in an email. “However, it is common in domestic violence cases for there to be a compromise or modification in charges from those originally filed. Indeed, many domestic violence cases are dropped either for lack of evidence or because the complaining witness chooses to either not cooperate or changes his or her mind about the charges.”

As for Shackelford’s sentence, Ashworth explained that in a negotiated plea, also known as a plea agreement or plea bargain, the judge “has no authority to change the agreed-upon sentence.” A judge is limited to approving or rejecting the plea deal, he said.

“In my experience, negotiated pleas are not often rejected provided they are knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently made by the defendant, and the DA approves. Remember, it is the DA’s office that is the prosecution, not the judge,” Ashworth said.

According to the hearing transcript, Shackelford said nothing when Knisely offered him the opportunity. The transcript does not indicate if Shackelford’s victim was in court, but if she was, she did not speak.

She would have been aware of the hearing.

“We inform the victim of services available, certain court events, including release of the offender, and seek input into the sentencing decision as required by law,” Adams said.

Protection and prosecution

Adams said her office follows best practices for prosecuting domestic violence cases under the federal Violence Against Women Act, and police officers are trained to use lethality assessments when responding to domestic violence calls.

Under the lethality assessment program implemented by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, police responding to domestic violence calls ask the victim questions. Depending on the answers, police may immediately connect high-risk victims with local advocates who can help the victim begin safety planning.

The key principle of the best practices is to avoid forcing witnesses to testify, and that means basing prosecutions on evidence instead of testimony, Adams said.

“While evidenced-based prosecutions are considered best practice – a prosecution where charges can be proved without calling the victim to the stand – it is extremely rare that we are able to move forward without calling a victim to the stand,” Adams said. “The reason should be clear – domestic violence does not occur in public and very often, there are no witnesses to it, or if there are, it is often children or family members.”

Shackelford’s sentence was within the standard range of Pennsylvania’s sentencing guidelines, a complex formula that, among other things, factors a person’s prior record. In addition to the probation and registration with the Megan’s Law database, Shackelford was also required to abide by certain conditions related to domestic violence and fined $3,730. Court records do not show any probation violations, and he was making regular payments.

Six days after Shackelford was sentenced, he filed a motion seeking to have “any and all lawful contact with (the victim), including residing at her residence.”

Knisely signed it.

“This would not have been permitted if anyone, including the victim, had an objection,” Ashworth said.

“Tragically, all too often the criminal justice system becomes the dumping ground for many matters (mental health, substance use disorder, domestic violence) which would be better served by our social services agencies before things escalate to the point where criminal activity occurs,” Ashworth said. “Unfortunately, guilt, shame, embarrassment as well as stigma and post-traumatic stress associated with these issues often prevent people from obtaining the necessary help in time.”

There likely are many reasons why the woman felt compelled to stay with Shackelford, according to Bancroft.

“That's absolutely the biggest misconception that we deal with,” Bancroft said. “It’s easy to say, ‘If that were me, I would leave.’”