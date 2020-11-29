Walking at any age is good for your health. For seniors, it's considered the best physical exercise. Plus, it doesn't cost anything, and requires no training or special equipment.

“For older adults, like many of us, taking the first step is the hardest part, but the best part is the many benefits it provides to keep healthy and fit. Your body will love you for it,” says Pam Schorr, Willow Valley Communities wellness manager.

When COVID-19 closed gyms, seniors in Lancaster County who regularly walk continued their outdoor fitness routine unaffected by the pandemic limitations.

At 85 years young, Klara Byrnes loves to walk. Born in Germany, her passion for walking began as a young child. Moving to Lancaster in 1956, she became familiar with the city through daily strolls.

“Walking has kept me in good health 100 percent,” she says.

Today, the retired histologist for the former St. Joseph's Hospital and Lancaster Regional Medical Center keeps fit walking several times a week. With no health issues, she adds more steps mowing her yard.

For 28 years, Byrnes has been a member of the Lancaster Hiking Club, joining at age 57.

“A friend and I decided to check it out. After one hike, I was hooked,” she says.

Along with health benefits, she enjoys socializing with the club's like-minded people and getting to see the beautiful outdoor trails. At 70, she earned the club's award for hiking the most miles — a total of 358 in 2005.

These days, Byrnes walks a shorter distance of about three miles on the weekly hikes. She continues as always to use walking poles for endurance. The only time she doesn't walk is in bad weather.

“Maybe I'll stop walking at 90, but I have no plans to stop as long as I'm able,” she says.

A safer way to exercise

The National Institute on Aging recommends walking for older people because it's a safe, low-impact exercise with less risk of injury that still offers a good cardio workout. People can walk at their own pace, distance and length of time.

While exercise experts have recommended 10,000 steps a day, a new study in JAMA Internal Medicine, a journal published by the American Medical Association, states those who step less than half that amount can still see significant health benefits.

Walking as a teen in his hometown of Altoona, Bob Reisinger, 82, found it to be the best way to enjoy nature and see the sights. After graduating from high school, he made Lancaster his home. Along with walking he began riding a bike, never learning to drive a car. In 1968, Reisinger joined the Lancaster Hiking Club and relished hiking up and down the hills. But in his 60s, he began walking rather than hiking.

“Walking has kept me in very, very good health,” says the confirmed bachelor.

A retired inspector at the former RCA plant, later Burle Industries, Reisinger slipped on ice and broke his ankle while walking in 1995. After that accident, he stopped walking in snow or ice. Like Byrnes, Reisinger now typically walks shorter distances on the club hikes. In 2001, he had heart surgery.

“Walking definitely helped my heart to heal faster,” he says.

Reisinger says he believes you're never too old to start walking.

Walking down the aisle

Studies by the Mayo Clinic show regular brisk walking can help seniors to: maintain a healthy weight; prevent or manage heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes; strengthen bones and muscles; improve mood, and improve balance and coordination.

For Bob and Peggy May, walking not only improved their health, but also led to marriage. Both newly divorced, they met after joining the Lancaster Hiking Club over 20 years ago. The Mays wed in 2006.

A retired Mount Joy mailman for 16 years and Lancaster Post Office maintenance man, Ben, 74, did his share of walking on the job. The couple walks/hikes 15 to 20 miles a week. Peggy, 71, a retired paraprofessional in the Ephrata High School media center, credits walking with helping her lose 30 pounds and keep it off.

“Walking/hiking is good for my soul and emotional well-being,” she says.

Her tips for beginners: Purchase sturdy hiking shoes or boots and hiking poles for stability, which also helps exercise the upper body.

Ben agrees walking improves mental fitness. He says he believes it's kept him free from potential aging problems and minimizes the effects of arthritis.

“Start slow, gradually building to a level you can maintain ... and keep moving,” he advises beginners. “And remember to stay hydrated.”

Walking with friends

Anyone with a dog logs a lot of walking miles. Peggy Buch of Salisbury Township takes Dudley, a 3-year old, 100-pound Labradoodle for 2-mile walks once or twice a day.

“Dudley and I walk on a wooded trail in all kinds of weather,” Buch says.

Like Dudley, Buch enjoys being outdoors in the fresh air.

The 66-year old began seriously walking in her early 50s, when the company where she worked — CNH Industrial America LLC — initiated a health walking program. As technical support for the New Holland Design Group, she joined fellow employees walking during lunchtime. Retiring in 2016, she continued to walk after discovering the exercise helps her sleep better, reduces aches and pains, and prevents weight gain.

Cynthia Krom, president of Lancaster Hiking Club, confirms today's seniors are active walkers.

“The club has a membership of 185, with the majority over 50 years of age,” Krom says.

The club has different levels of hikes, from a strenuous 13 miles to shorter 3-mile ones with few or no hills.

Newly elected as president in March, her first duty was to cancel activities in March due to COVID-19. While members walked on their own, group hikes resumed minimally in June, following Gov. Tom Wolf's mandates for limited group size and physical distancing. In August, the club went back to a full weekly hiking schedule. It included hikes on Thursday and Saturday evenings through the end of summer.

After a religious pilgrimage in northern Spain, Krom became an avid walker, joining the club in 2015. Some of her favorite county places to walk include: Lancaster County Park, Conestoga Trail, Warwick Rail Trail, Enola Low Grade Trail and Northwest River Trail.

“We (hiking club) walk in new places and enjoy stimulating conversation. I've also made many good friends from walking,” she says.

For more information about Lancaster Hiking Club, visit lancasterhikingclub.com. For other hiking or outdoor groups, visit meetup.com.