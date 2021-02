Former President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial will begin Tuesday.

The Senate will have to decide during the proceedings whether to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A number of arrests have happened since then, including one in Lancaster County.

The proceedings will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday. C-SPAN will livestream the proceedings, and an embed can be found below.