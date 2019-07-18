It's going to be hot in Lancaster this week, with temperatures through projected to be in the 90s.

People and animals alike are susceptible to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Here are some tips to keep your furry friends safe during this upcoming heat wave.

Signs of heatstroke in pets include excessive drooling, confusion, agitation, red or pale gums, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures and muscle tremors, among others, according to PetMD.

Another way to prevent heat-related illness is to exercise/let out your dog or cat in the morning hours and the evening hours to avoid peak-heat. The hot ground can burn your pet's paws.

According to the Humane Society, temperatures in a car can rise quickly, even if the windows are partially open, or it's parked in the shade.

The Humane Society advises that a pet should never be "unattended in a parked car for any period of time."