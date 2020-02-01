Air quality levels are monitored in real time for ozone and particles, which are also known as smog and soot, with forecasts given for up to two days in advance.

Air quality is coded by color. An explanation of what each color stands for is available here.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection groups counties for air quality forecasts; Lancaster County is part of the Susquehanna Valley zone.

To check current air quality levels, go here, enter your ZIP code in the "Local Air Quality Conditions" section at the top of the site and hit the "Go" button beside the ZIP box.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

To see the Susquehanna Valley air quality forecast for tomorrow, go here. You can also sign up to get daily emails with two-day air quality forecasts through the "Forecast via email" link in the upper right corner.

You can also view a calendar of past forecasts by clicking the "Forecast calendar" link that is also in the upper right corner, then selection measure, region and year.