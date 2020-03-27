As they deal with nationwide shortages of face masks and other vital gear, Lancaster-area hospitals are setting up ways for the community to donate personal protective equipment.
Here are the directions they're giving the community.
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health
- A community drive-through COVID-19 donation and materials center will be in operation at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince Street, Lancaster, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until further notice. Only certain items are being accepted at this time; details and instructions on how the drive-through center works are here.
Anyone interested in sewing masks is asked to email LGHealthCovidDonations@pennmedicine.upenn.edu
- The system has also set up a COVID-19 Response Fund for those wishing to make monetary donations.
Penn State Health
- Three drop-off locations — in Lancaster, Hershey and Reading — are accepting donations of certain items weekdays 8 a.m. to noon. Addresses, a list of items and other instructions are here.
- The system is not accepting homemade masks at this time but says it's developing a mask prototype that will require assembly of locally manufactured parts, "and we will be looking for community hands to do that assembly."
UPMC Pinnacle
It reports having "enough supply of personal protective equipment and cleaning solutions to meet current demands across UPMC, and we acquire new supplies daily," but has set up a drop-off location for supplies in Harrisburg and has a web form for those "interested in donating non-hospital supply related resources, such as restaurant food delivery or gift cards for staff." Instructions on both are here.
WellSpan Health
- The system is accepting certain supplies, seeking retired clinicians to volunteer and providing instructions about monetary gifts and other possible donations here.
- On homemade masks, it says: "At this time, WellSpan has an engineering team working on a handmade mask design especially suited to our care environment. When that pattern is finalized, we will have details available here. We appreciate your interest in providing this type of support and encourage you to reach out to other community organizations who may be able to use items that you have already made."