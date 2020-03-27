As they deal with nationwide shortages of face masks and other vital gear, Lancaster-area hospitals are setting up ways for the community to donate personal protective equipment.

Here are the directions they're giving the community.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Penn State Health

Three drop-off locations — in Lancaster, Hershey and Reading — are accepting donations of certain items weekdays 8 a.m. to noon. Addresses, a list of items and other instructions are here.

The system is not accepting homemade masks at this time but says it's developing a mask prototype that will require assembly of locally manufactured parts, "and we will be looking for community hands to do that assembly."

UPMC Pinnacle

It reports having "enough supply of personal protective equipment and cleaning solutions to meet current demands across UPMC, and we acquire new supplies daily," but has set up a drop-off location for supplies in Harrisburg and has a web form for those "interested in donating non-hospital supply related resources, such as restaurant food delivery or gift cards for staff." Instructions on both are here.

WellSpan Health