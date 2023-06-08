Government agencies and public health and patient-support groups offer the following guidance for dealing with dangerous air quality conditions:

Stay indoors, no matter how healthy you are.

If you must go out, keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

If driving, set car air conditioning to recirculate to keep bad air out.

At home, close windows and doors, and close fresh air intake on home air system (if possible).

Check the status of filters on your home air system. Install fresh ones if needed.

Designate a specific room for extra air quality protection actions, such as using a portable air filter system and blocking vents and other sources of outdoor air.

Don’t use scented candles or fragrances to hide odors. Candles and fragrances can exacerbate bad indoor air quality.

For people living with chronic health conditions:

People with asthma or other lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases or diabetes should check with their physician regarding any changes in medication that may be needed to cope with the smoky conditions.

Higher levels of smoke in some areas can make breathing more difficult. If you are experiencing symptoms, please try to contact your physician. Use your peak flow meter if prescribed. Do not hesitate to take your medication, and avail yourself of the full spectrum of medications your doctor has prescribed to you.

If you develop a persistent cough or difficult or painful breathing, call your physician. The first symptoms can appear as late as 24 to 48 hours after exposure. Smoke can remain in areas for many days after the fires have ended.

For nonemergency advice and assistance, call the American Lung Association’s support line at 800-586-4872 and select option 2.

Make your own air filtering system:

If your home lacks central air, a DIY air filter can be made with a box fan. A quick online search for “DIY air filter” brings up multiple videos and links to step-by-step instructions.

One guide is put together by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency in Washington state, where wildfire smoke is a common summer problem.

The supplies you will need to follow their plan are: a 20-inch square box fan, a 20-inch square MERV or FPR 10 filter, power drill, 3/4-inch screws, 2-inch corner brackets. Follow video instructions here: lanc.news/airfilter.

Another guide, produced by the University of Washington, calls for using duct tape instead of screws. Follow video instructions here: lanc.news/DIYfilter.

Reminders: Make sure the filter is placed against the back of the fan. And make sure the arrows on the filter point toward the front of the fan or follow the same air flow of the fan.

Online resouces: aafa.org, lung.org, airnow.gov.