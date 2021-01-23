For the second time in six months, Tracie Young fielded a call about an eagle stuck in a manure pit in Lancaster County.

Young is the owner of Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, a nonprofit animal rehabilitation center in Washington Boro, just south of Columbia. She told the Pennsylvania Game Commission that she was at the center and they could bring the eagle to her. Thirty minutes later, Young was cleaning off a juvenile eagle and drawing blood to confirm what she had already assumed.

“Most of the time when an eagle is hit by a car, electrocuted [or] caught in a manure pit, it’s usually lead poisoning,” Young said. “The lead in the (eagle’s) system affects their way of thinking, their way of hunting. It’s neurologic.”

She was right. A blood draw confirmed that this eagle, now freshly bathed, had lead poisoning.

A similar incident happened in July, and Young said that she’s trying to spread awareness about lead poisoning in animals and how dangerous it can be.

With lead impacting the eagle’s neurological system, it could’ve thought it was diving down at a pile of dirt after seeing what it thought was a small rodent move. Once it landed in the manure pit, every movement just trapped the bird more and more.

A dog alerted the farmer that something was wrong, and that’s when he saw an eagle in the pit, Young said. But she wasn’t exactly sure how long the eagle was in the pile.

Not only was hypothermia setting in by the time the eagle arrived at Raven Ridge, but Young said that if they weren’t able to act fast and test blood on the spot, there’s a good chance the eagle would’ve died.

On Facebook, Young wrote that if it wasn’t for a generous donation of $4,100, the center wouldn’t have been able to buy a lead-testing kit, which would’ve meant costing the center about $300 and three days before getting a result.

Young said the quick on-site test allowed them to “start chelation therapy immediately to save the life of this eagle.”

The eagle has its own enclosure at Raven Ridge and is working its way back to being lead-free with the chelation therapy, which helps flush metals from the bloodstream by using a synthetic solution.

Eagles are scavengers. They want easy meals and sometimes, that means dead squirrels in the woods. If that squirrel was wounded by a hunter using lead shot and the eagle eats the squirrel, then there’s a high chance that the eagle will get lead poisoning.

A similar situation could happen with fish, if a lead sinker is eaten by a bottom feeder, lower on the food chain than the eagle. Or, if an eagle eats a gut pile, tainted with lead from a deer hunter.

There’s a lot of animals at Raven Ridge. Mama duck can be heard quacking loudly near Barron Von Vulture’s enclosure. Inside, Sage, a barred owl, and KC, a great horned owl, share a cage and give rare visitors odd looks and deep hoots.

“She’ll be here for a little bit,” Young said of the eagle.

The eagle will be on the chelation therapy for the next week, take a week off, and then test again.

But this eagle won’t get a name like the others. Young doesn’t name animals that will be released back into the wild, and if all treatments go right this eagle will be released in a matter of weeks near where it was found. Only this time, lead-free.

How to help curb wildlife lead poisoning:

The Pennsylvania Game Commission lists three ways to help reduce lead toxicity in eagles and other scavengers:

Hunters could change over to using non-lead shot for ammunition, though it is a more expensive option.

Hunters could bury their carcass piles in the woods, to help stave off scavengers from easy access. The game commission also suggests covering the carcass with debris, too.

Fishermen can use non-lead tackle and sinkers. Like ammunition, copper options are also available.

For more information on lead toxicity’s impact on wildlife, click here.