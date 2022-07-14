The “goat path” is the colloquial name for a 5-mile section of the abandoned 11-mile bypass. PennDOT spent $9 million to acquire rights of way, do grading and put down road bed before running out of money for the project in 1977. The section was then covered with 8 inches of dirt and some grass seed, and PennDOT leases some of that section to local farmers who let their animals, including goats, graze there.

Later efforts to restart the project stalled after strong opposition from the Plain Sect community and farm preservationists.

Plans to create a 1.2-mile Walnut Street extension connecting Route 30 to Greenfield over a portion of the long-abandoned “goat path” took a tangible step toward reality Thursday, as High Real Estate leaders broke ground in a ceremony attended by both public officials and actual goats.

It would be the first motorized use of the goat path since plans for a Route 23 bypass connecting New Holland to Lancaster – plagued by years of public opposition and funding issues – were abandoned in the late 1970s.

Here's a history of the project:

1890

Route 23 grows out of a pioneer path along a ridge of high ground. It is the last toll road in the county.

1963

21 municipal officials endorse a plan for a Route 23 bypass, and PennDOT commissions its first feasibility study.

1966

PennDOT announces a plan to build a two-lane highway on a four-lane right of way. The $15.4 million highway would be 21.8 miles and lie about a mile south of exiting Route 23, with five interchanges. The plan was to start with the 1.5-mile stretch from Lancaster to Route 30, then work from Route 30 to Leola, then Leola to New Holland. Construction was set to begin in 1968.

1970

State runs out of money. Design work stops.

1973

State budget includes funding for the first and middle sections of the bypass. Construction was set to begin in 1975 and cost $26.46 million.

1974

PennDOT begins excavating on the 4.9-mile middle section.

1977

State runs out of money again, after spending $9 million. The abandoned roadbed is covered with 8 inches of dirt and grass seed.

1987

PennDOT does a Route 23/30 traffic-relief study. Public opposition, including large numbers of Amish who attend public meetings, attract national and international media attention.

1988

Gov. Robert P. Casey says he will not “bifurcate the Amish heartland.”

1999

The Lancaster County Planning Commission, in partnership with PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration, initiates a Major Investment Study of eastern Lancaster County.

2001

An Environmental Impact Study for improving traffic flow and safety on Route 23 in northeastern Lancaster County starts.

2004

The study project stops as PennDOT announces the project was one of several statewide to be re-evaluated.

2006

PennDOT announces that of the six “build” alternatives shared with the public in April, two were moving forward for further study.

2007

Two of three Lancaster County commissioners drop support for a new Route 23.

2010

All work on the environmental study ceases, and the project is removed from the state Transportation Improvement Program.

2016

Lancaster County Planning Commission launches Lancaster Active Transportation, a plan to look at several county projects, including the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway, which would include the abandoned path.

2019

The state and High Real Estate announce plans to build a 1.2-mile Walnut Street extension, or relief road, on a portion of the abandoned bypass, connecting Route 30 with Greenfield.

2022

Ground is broken for the Walnut Street extension.