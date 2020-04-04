The four health systems with Lancaster-area hospitals are fighting COVID-19 two ways.

One is confirming that the threat is real and adding their voices to the chorus urging people to take social distancing and other measures seriously, in an effort to keep the expected flood of cases from overwhelming them.

The other is working to increase their capacity to deal with the crisis. While the number of COVID-19 patients is still relatively low, they've made huge changes to their operations, shifting resources and making contingency plans.

The systems — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, WellSpan Health and UPMC Pinnacle — answered questions Thursday about their preparation.

A link to the questions and full written responses from Penn State, WellSpan and UPMC is here. Lancaster General responded with a 45-minute phone interview with its president and CEO Jan Bergen and chief clinical officer Dr. Michael Ripchinski, which also resulted in this story.

Here are key takeaways.

Separating patients

The systems all have ways for many patients to consult providers without in-person contact — such as phone lines or virtual visits — and they strongly encourage their use.

Lancaster General, Penn State and WellSpan said they're separating patients who have COVID-19 or symptoms of it from others by putting them in specific areas, and planning how to expand those areas as cases increase.

Lancaster General erected a tent outside its emergency department for initial screening, so those who might have the virus can be handled separately. It said some follow-up that normally would happen in the department is now being done by phone or email afterward to minimize time there.

Penn State said it's doing X-rays with separate equipment and locations for patients who are symptomatic.

WellSpan noted that it has a care team assigned only to COVID-19 patients, and its urgent care location in Lititz is now just for non-emergency care of people “confirmed or suspected by a health care provider to have COVID-19.”

UPMC said hospitalized patients “who are positive for COVID-19 are cared for following all proper infection control protocols,” and said it's taking a system-wide approach to leveraging its many locations, resources and expertise for different types of needs.

Protecting staff

There's an acute nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment for health care providers and other emergency responders, and like their peers across the nation, the local systems have been asking for donations of appropriate items.

LNP|LancasterOnline asked if staff have had to reuse N95 respirators or use less-effective masks when N95s would normally have been recommended.

Lancaster General, Penn State and WellSpan said no but talked about various strategies they're juggling as the situation evolves. Those strategies include postponing elective procedures requiring such equipment and making serious investigations into cleaning, sterilizing or reprocessing the respirators.

UPMC said it “is following the infection control guidelines from the CDC for the appropriate use of all PPE, including N95 respirators. We carefully educate staff and deploy these tools to make sure we remain ready to safely give care.”

The systems also mentioned efforts like daily temperature checks, widespread mask policies, required quarantines for those who traveled to certain places or were exposed to a known case of COVID-19.

Increasing capacity

Bergen detailed efforts to get ready for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients, including using space and retraining staff that normally don't work in critical care. The system is also focusing on at-home support for the majority of virus patients who don't require hospital care, or for those who have been discharged.

The hospital has all private rooms that could potentially be converted to semi-private rooms if needed, she said, and the system is also looking at possible sites beyond its hospital for patients who need hospital-level care. Bergen did not detail those possibilities, but said the system is looking at options for patients with or without the virus.

And in conjunction with other area systems and state officials, she said, Lancaster General is investigating setting up a “step down” facility for coronavirus patients who no longer need hospital-level care but are not yet ready to go home — particularly if they're from a retirement community or other facility.

COVID-19 patients typically require long stays, she said, so a step-down facility that could help free up critical care beds.

Ventilators

The last question was how many ventilators the hospitals currently had on site. Like masks, ventilators are a crucial ingredient in the fight against COVID-19, and they are in short supply.

UPMC said it has “an adequate supply” and is exploring options in case it needs more.

WellSpan reported “adequate supplies and equipment to meet our existing patient care needs” and said it is actively working to acquire more.

Penn State said it has 83 ventilators and 57 anesthesia machines, “which can be used for ventilation,” and “a number of non-critical ventilators that can be used to offer respiratory support for patients who may need help maintaining oxygen levels but don't need full ventilator assistance.” It said it has ordered 10 more ventilators.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said it has 145 total ventilators and anesthesia machines, which can be used for ventilation. It said it has an additional 70 devices for critical patients who need respiratory support but do not require full ventilator care.